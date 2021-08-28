Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutland, VT

Top stories trending in Rutland

Posted by 
Rutland News Beat
Rutland News Beat
 6 days ago

(RUTLAND, VT) Here are today’s top stories from the Rutland area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Rutland / vermontbiz.com

Scott and officials commemorate 10th anniversary of Tropical Storm Irene

Scott and officials commemorate 10th anniversary of Tropical Storm Irene

Route 4 east of Rutland. Photo courtesy GMP (CVPS). Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and members of his administration came together today with local officials to recognize the 10-year anniversary of Tropical Storm Irene (which is Saturday, August 28) and highlight Vermont’s recovery from the storm. “This is a... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Vermont / suncommunitynews.com

Updated: State troopers respond to police-involved shooting

Updated: State troopers respond to police-involved shooting

RUTLAND | The Vermont State Police is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Rutland by a member of the Rutland City Police Department that occurred Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 25. The incident took place in the vicinity of the McDonald’s restaurant on U.S. Route 7. The Vermont State Police is leading... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Burlington / wcax.com

Gov. Scott visits Brandon to mark Irene anniversary

Gov. Scott visits Brandon to mark Irene anniversary

Two Burlington Businesses burglarized, suspects caught on camera. UVM nearly reaches 100% vaccinated with some exemptions. UVM nearly reaches 100% vaccinated with some exemptions. Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Rutland. Updated: 7 hours ago. Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Rutland. Remembering Irene: Capturing images of the devastating storm. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Vermont / mynbc5.com

Rutland officer fatally shoots man inside McDonald’s, investigators say

Rutland officer fatally shoots man inside McDonald’s, investigators say

RUTLAND, Vt. — A Rutland city police officer fatally shot a man Wednesday afternoon, according to investigators with Vermont State Police. Detectives confirmed a 33-year-old man, whose full identity is being withheld, was shot to death at approximately 3 p.m. inside of a McDonald’s on U.S. Route 7. No one else was injured during the incident, according to state police. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rutland News Beat

Rutland News Beat

Rutland, VT
80
Followers
410
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rutland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Government
Rutland, VT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy