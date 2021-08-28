Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexander City, AL

Alexander City news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Alexander City Dispatch
Alexander City Dispatch
 6 days ago

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Alexander City.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Alexander City area, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Alexander City / wsfa.com

2 companies provide lunch for Russell Medical Center employees

2 companies provide lunch for Russell Medical Center employees

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) -Two companies in Alexander City teamed up and put on a massive spread of ‘thanks’ Wednesday for hundreds of employees at Russell Medical Center. Opening the door to goodness, boxes of food from two diners courtesy of two businesses, a tasty gesture of ‘thanks’ for 500... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Alexander City / wsfa.com

Construction on new Alexander City high school postponed

Construction on new Alexander City high school postponed

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The new Benjamin Russell High School will be coming to fruition later than expected. Alexander City Schools announced that construction is being postponed due to material shortage and costs. In a Facebook post, the school system said it will move forward on the project “when... Read more

Comments
avatar

Good I hope my grandchildren don’t have to go to a school across 280 Hwy!!!!

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Alexander City / sylacauganews.com

CACC to make STEM Dual-Enrollment Funds available to High School Students

CACC to make STEM Dual-Enrollment Funds available to High School Students

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. – Additional funding appropriated by the state to fund dual enrollment scholarships for the 2021-2022 fiscal year is now available to qualifying students, according to Central Alabama Community College, as part of encouraging more students to enroll in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) related fields. Dual-enrollment scholarships... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Alexander City / alexcityoutlook.com

Longtime library patron William Waites wins summer reading challenge

Longtime library patron William Waites wins summer reading challenge

Alexander City's Adelia M. Russell Library announces William Waites as this year's most well-read patron. "Mr. Waites was the clear winner for the library’s summer reading program for adults," the library announced. "He was very excited when we called to tell him he had won the 'most books read' part of the program. Read more

Comments / 1

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City, AL
172
Followers
403
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexander City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Alexander City, AL
Government
City
Alexander City, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy