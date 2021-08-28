Alexander City news wrap: What’s trending
2 companies provide lunch for Russell Medical Center employees
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) -Two companies in Alexander City teamed up and put on a massive spread of ‘thanks’ Wednesday for hundreds of employees at Russell Medical Center. Opening the door to goodness, boxes of food from two diners courtesy of two businesses, a tasty gesture of ‘thanks’ for 500... Read more
Construction on new Alexander City high school postponed
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The new Benjamin Russell High School will be coming to fruition later than expected. Alexander City Schools announced that construction is being postponed due to material shortage and costs. In a Facebook post, the school system said it will move forward on the project “when... Read more
CACC to make STEM Dual-Enrollment Funds available to High School Students
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. – Additional funding appropriated by the state to fund dual enrollment scholarships for the 2021-2022 fiscal year is now available to qualifying students, according to Central Alabama Community College, as part of encouraging more students to enroll in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) related fields. Dual-enrollment scholarships... Read more
Longtime library patron William Waites wins summer reading challenge
Alexander City's Adelia M. Russell Library announces William Waites as this year's most well-read patron. "Mr. Waites was the clear winner for the library’s summer reading program for adults," the library announced. "He was very excited when we called to tell him he had won the 'most books read' part of the program. Read more