Orlando, FL

3 things we learned from Orlando City’s scoreless draw with Inter Miami

By Julia Poe, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago

Orlando City settled for a scoreless draw against in-state rival Inter Miami on Friday night as the Lions continued to struggle with finishing opportunities on the attacking end.

Here are three things we learned from the match:

1. Scoring production slows

The Lions’ offense has diminished through a series of injuries during the summer. The team averaged less than a goal per game through the last six matches while top playmakers like Daryl Dike, captain Luis Nani and Mauricio Pereyra missed games with injuries.

Friday’s match offered a positive step for the Lions as both Dike and Nani returned to the pitch for the first time since their injuries. But their return wasn’t enough to break the attack out of its recent stagnancy, and the team had to settle for a scoreless draw.

The Lions weren’t without options — besides a missed penalty kick, defender Robin Jansson had a goal called back for after the ball deflected off the foot of Tesho Akindele, who was in an offside position.

If the goal hadn’t been waved off, it would have continued a scoring trend — three out of the Lions’ last six goals have been scored by a defender, with Jansson’s as a potential fourth.

While the continued offensive production of players such as Jansson, Antonio Carlos and Kyle Smith offers more variety for the attack, the Lions can’t rely on their defenders to also score goals.

2. Penalty kick woes

Orlando City’s draw highlighted a somewhat familiar issue for the Lions — who’s the best option to take penalty kicks?

Nani is normally the first option, and although he has struggled with penalties at times in prior seasons, he made both of his attempts from the spot so far this season.

But when Nani isn’t on the pitch, other top players have been less efficient in this situation. Designated player Pereyra missed a penalty attempt earlier this season, and Akindele’s take against Miami was saved on Friday night.

Penalty kicks are moments of major momentum swings. If a team makes a penalty, it galvanizes their roster. But missing one can be demoralizing — not just for the player who didn’t make the attempt but for the entire attack. Any save also bolsters the defense and goalkeeper, giving the defending team an immediate boost.

As the postseason — when games are more likely to be decided on penalties — nears, the Lions might need to hone their penalty-taking selection.

The team’s defenders have been remarkably confident from the spot in past seasons, particularly Carlos, Smith and João Moutinho. Despite his youth, winger Benji Michel was also decisive when he scored the game-winning goal in the team’s playoff match against New York City FC last season.

The Lions don’t necessarily need to change their penalty lineup to be successful. But after the last few attempts, they should revisit the assignment to ensure the confidence of the entire team in who takes the shot from the line.

3. Gallese plays, then departs

Orlando City keeper Pedro Gallese made his first start in six games for the Lions since suffering a lower-body injury against New York City FC. That loss wasn’t just frustrating for Gallese due to the injury; the blow also came at the end of a brutal 5-0 blowout.

Gallese immediately sprung back to his most acrobatic form, making two leaping saves to preserve the team’s second-straight shutout.

But only hours after the final whistle, the Lions’ keeper boarded a plane to report for another round of international duty.

Gallese missed all of June while representing Peru in a pair of CONMEBOL tournaments; this time around, he’ll only be away for two weeks.

Although his absence will be another loss to the roster for the Lions, the breakout success for Mason Stajduhar during the starter’s injury will provide comfort for Orlando fans in the depth of the goalkeeper unit.

“As a player, it’s always frustrating to be outside of the team, to see your team play while you’re hurt, but I think that just really helped me focus on my recovery,” Gallese said after the match. “Another thing that really helped me is that Mason did an excellent job when he was selected to go in, fill the space and really help out the team.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .

Comments / 0

 

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

