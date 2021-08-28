News wrap: Top stories in Altus

(ALTUS, OK) The news in Altus never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOW

Home For Sale: 137 Lakeside Drive, Altus, OK 73521 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://137LakesideDrive.C21.com 137 Lakeside Drive Altus, OK 73521 MLS 971229 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1681 Sq. Ft. This one has it all. Wood floors in kitchen and living room. Kitchen has dining area, tile backsplash, filter at sink, electric range, dishwasher & refrigerator. Large bedrooms, all have ceiling fans and recent carpet. Split bedroom plan. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Master bath has double vanities, ceramic tile shower and tile flooring. Main bath also has double vanities, Tub/shower combination with tile around the area. Blinds on the tilt in thermal windows. Crown molding in all rooms but bathrooms. The laundry room has built-in desk and a folding area. Large two car garage with insulated door that has windows, electric opener, a storm cellar and shelves. Gutters and downspouts. Alarm system. The attic has a large part of it floored. Sprinkler system for lawn. New large wood deck aprox. 21 X11, right off the kitchen. Plus, a large concrete patio. Carport/workshop/storage building combo, with electric, workbench, shelves. Wood fence. Landscaped. Floor plan available. Contact Agent: Diane Dykens Altus Prestige Realty Read more

LOCAL PICK

Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: August 26th LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The latest happening in Texoma as the Oklahoma man at the epicenter of a landmark U-S Supreme Court case will remain in prison for life. A jury has convicted Jimcy McGirt on two counts of Aggravated Sexual abuse and one count of Abusive Sexual contact. McGirt had appealed his original conviction by. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Altus Air Force Base holds annual cattle drive ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base continued a tradition Thursday with its 23rd Annual Cattle Drive. Dozens of members of the 97th Air Mobility Wing led more than 30 cattle on a three-mile drive through the base. The drive went by schools and businesses, giving... Read more

TOP VIEWED