Altus, OK

News wrap: Top stories in Altus

Altus News Beat
 6 days ago

(ALTUS, OK) The news in Altus never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Home For Sale: 137 Lakeside Drive, Altus, OK 73521 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://137LakesideDrive.C21.com 137 Lakeside Drive Altus, OK 73521 MLS 971229 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1681 Sq. Ft. This one has it all. Wood floors in kitchen and living room. Kitchen has dining area, tile backsplash, filter at sink, electric range, dishwasher & refrigerator. Large bedrooms, all have ceiling fans and recent carpet. Split bedroom plan. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Master bath has double vanities, ceramic tile shower and tile flooring. Main bath also has double vanities, Tub/shower combination with tile around the area. Blinds on the tilt in thermal windows. Crown molding in all rooms but bathrooms. The laundry room has built-in desk and a folding area. Large two car garage with insulated door that has windows, electric opener, a storm cellar and shelves. Gutters and downspouts. Alarm system. The attic has a large part of it floored. Sprinkler system for lawn. New large wood deck aprox. 21 X11, right off the kitchen. Plus, a large concrete patio. Carport/workshop/storage building combo, with electric, workbench, shelves. Wood fence. Landscaped. Floor plan available. Contact Agent: Diane Dykens Altus Prestige Realty Read more

Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: August 26th

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The latest happening in Texoma as the Oklahoma man at the epicenter of a landmark U-S Supreme Court case will remain in prison for life. A jury has convicted Jimcy McGirt on two counts of Aggravated Sexual abuse and one count of Abusive Sexual contact. McGirt had appealed his original conviction by. Read more

Altus Air Force Base holds annual cattle drive

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base continued a tradition Thursday with its 23rd Annual Cattle Drive. Dozens of members of the 97th Air Mobility Wing led more than 30 cattle on a three-mile drive through the base. The drive went by schools and businesses, giving... Read more

City of Altus to receive Great American Defense Community award

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Altus will be formally presented with a special award Thursday night from the USAA and the Association of Defense Communities. It’s the Great American Defense Community award, and it is given to communities that demonstrate great work in improving the quality of life of military personnel and their families. Read more

Altus News Beat

Altus News Beat

Altus, OK
ABOUT

With Altus News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
Related
Public Safety
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Business
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

