Trending local news in Douglas

CCHCI opens Family Dental Center; shows off new panoramic X-ray machine DOUGLAS — Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. officially opened a new Family Dental Center and unveiled a new panoramic X-ray machine Friday. The center will be located inside the Ginger Ryan Clinic on the corner of 11th Street and F Avenue. The grand opening was highlighted by the unveiling of... Read more

New playground shade installed at Veterans Memorial Park DOUGLAS — A new shade canopy has been installed over the playground at Veteran’s Memorial Park. The project began and was completed last week. "The playground canopy will prevent the sun from heating up the equipment, as well as protect families from the sun’s rays while they play," said Jennifer Smith, leisure services manager. "It's another feature we are working on to enhance our most used playground. The canopy was made possible by Community Development Block Entitlement Funds. With these funds, we were able to purchase the canopy and have it installed for approximately $97,000.” Read more

Monsoon damages border wall, migrants continue to cross in large numbers upLynk Clip Read more

