Douglas, AZ

Trending local news in Douglas

Posted by 
Douglas Voice
Douglas Voice
 6 days ago

(DOUGLAS, AZ) The news in Douglas never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Douglas area, click here.

Douglas / myheraldreview.com

CCHCI opens Family Dental Center; shows off new panoramic X-ray machine

CCHCI opens Family Dental Center; shows off new panoramic X-ray machine

DOUGLAS — Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. officially opened a new Family Dental Center and unveiled a new panoramic X-ray machine Friday. The center will be located inside the Ginger Ryan Clinic on the corner of 11th Street and F Avenue. The grand opening was highlighted by the unveiling of... Read more

Douglas / myheraldreview.com

New playground shade installed at Veterans Memorial Park

New playground shade installed at Veterans Memorial Park

DOUGLAS — A new shade canopy has been installed over the playground at Veteran’s Memorial Park. The project began and was completed last week. "The playground canopy will prevent the sun from heating up the equipment, as well as protect families from the sun’s rays while they play," said Jennifer Smith, leisure services manager. "It's another feature we are working on to enhance our most used playground. The canopy was made possible by Community Development Block Entitlement Funds. With these funds, we were able to purchase the canopy and have it installed for approximately $97,000.” Read more

Cochise County / youtube.com

Monsoon damages border wall, migrants continue to cross in large numbers

Monsoon damages border wall, migrants continue to cross in large numbers

upLynk Clip Read more

Douglas / kgun9.com

Food City to close in Douglas leaving dozens with uncertain futures

Food City to close in Douglas leaving dozens with uncertain futures

A major grocery store is closing in Douglas leaving the border town with just a Walmart and few local shops. It’s inconveniencing customers and leaving dozens with uncertain futures. Read more

Famine is coming!!!! Gates is buying up all of the farmland...Walmart are also closing in several states and they too are buying up all the ranch land in Santa Cruz and Cochise counties! They have a dark plan for us! WAKE UP AND STOCK UP NOW!!!!

With Douglas Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

