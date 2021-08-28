Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belle Glade, FL

Belle Glade news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Belle Glade Journal
Belle Glade Journal
 6 days ago

(BELLE GLADE, FL) Here are today’s top stories from the Belle Glade area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Belle Glade area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Florida / apnews.com

Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates

Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school districts can legally require their students to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a judge ruled Friday, saying Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority when he issued an executive order banning such mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper agreed... Read more

Comments
avatar

Thank You your honor! Although my granddaughter has covid right now because of his careless mindset. At least Sarasota county went ahead and gave him the proverbial finger and enacted a mask mandate in the schools. I know once she is well, she and her sister will be wearing masks until this can once again be brought under control. Its not taking away your freedom. It might just save your childs and your life. #GetVaccinated #WearAMask

139 likes 21 dislikes 59 replies

avatar

good!! now get him out of office before we come the Covid state instead of the sunshine state.

116 likes 22 dislikes 38 replies

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Florida / politico.com

Florida starts turning on DeSantis

Florida starts turning on DeSantis

The recent surge in Covid cases has the potential to threaten the GOP governor’s political ambitions. Read more

Comments
avatar

we know what is your political inclinaton, thereforer, don't believe anything coming from any report you publish. Furthermore I reside in Florida and DeSantis is well liked. don't start with him so early as you know he will be the president of USA

149 likes 38 dislikes 59 replies

avatar

Stop trying to put Florida in the news 24/7. Funny how nobody is talking about the boarder crisis, inflation, oh and please don't get me started on Afghanistan. Hey Biden when you going to help Cuba? Oh I forgot you can't remember your own name half the time.

112 likes 22 dislikes 20 replies

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Wellington / palmbeachpost.com

Acreage, Belle Glade girls arrested in Wellington crash that killed PBSO employee

Acreage, Belle Glade girls arrested in Wellington crash that killed PBSO employee

WELLINGTON — Two teenage girls were "engaged in a high-speed competition" in the moments before a July 6 crash in Wellington that killed a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office employee and his passenger, according to law-enforcement records made public Wednesday. Authorities this week transferred a 16-year-old Belle Glade girl and... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Palm Beach County / wptv.com

Palm Beach County superintendent 'pleased' with school mask ruling

Palm Beach County superintendent 'pleased' with school mask ruling

The superintendent of Palm Beach County public schools said Friday he's pleased with a major decision by a Florida judge to allow school districts to impose universal mask mandates to protect children from the spread of COVID-19. Read more

Comments
avatar

The people should choose for themselves. Parents should chose for their Children. Give the people liberty🇺🇲

5 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

avatar

And if a parent disagrees? Y’all better get together and votes these dictatorial school marms out. 🍸

5 likes 2 dislikes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade, FL
102
Followers
421
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belle Glade Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belle Glade, FL
Belle Glade, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy