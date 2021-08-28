Belle Glade news digest: Top stories today
(BELLE GLADE, FL) Here are today’s top stories from the Belle Glade area.
For more stories from the Belle Glade area, click here.
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school districts can legally require their students to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a judge ruled Friday, saying Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority when he issued an executive order banning such mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper agreed... Read more
Thank You your honor! Although my granddaughter has covid right now because of his careless mindset. At least Sarasota county went ahead and gave him the proverbial finger and enacted a mask mandate in the schools. I know once she is well, she and her sister will be wearing masks until this can once again be brought under control. Its not taking away your freedom. It might just save your childs and your life. #GetVaccinated #WearAMask
good!! now get him out of office before we come the Covid state instead of the sunshine state.
Florida starts turning on DeSantis
The recent surge in Covid cases has the potential to threaten the GOP governor’s political ambitions. Read more
we know what is your political inclinaton, thereforer, don't believe anything coming from any report you publish. Furthermore I reside in Florida and DeSantis is well liked. don't start with him so early as you know he will be the president of USA
Stop trying to put Florida in the news 24/7. Funny how nobody is talking about the boarder crisis, inflation, oh and please don't get me started on Afghanistan. Hey Biden when you going to help Cuba? Oh I forgot you can't remember your own name half the time.
Acreage, Belle Glade girls arrested in Wellington crash that killed PBSO employee
WELLINGTON — Two teenage girls were "engaged in a high-speed competition" in the moments before a July 6 crash in Wellington that killed a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office employee and his passenger, according to law-enforcement records made public Wednesday. Authorities this week transferred a 16-year-old Belle Glade girl and... Read more
Palm Beach County superintendent 'pleased' with school mask ruling
The superintendent of Palm Beach County public schools said Friday he's pleased with a major decision by a Florida judge to allow school districts to impose universal mask mandates to protect children from the spread of COVID-19. Read more
The people should choose for themselves. Parents should chose for their Children. Give the people liberty🇺🇲
And if a parent disagrees? Y’all better get together and votes these dictatorial school marms out. 🍸
