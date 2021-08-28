News wrap: Top stories in Payson

801 N Granite Dr, Payson AZ 85541

801 N Grantire Dr - to see photos and more info go to www.801.WillSellQuick.com YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: Are you looking to get out of the heat and enjoy fresh mountain air? Come to the cooler temperatures in Payson, AZ only 90 miles NE of Phoenix. This is a land of extreme beauty and historical significance, with forest, grassland and abundant lakes. Enjoy fishing, camping, hiking trails, hunting, biking, natural landmarks, natural springs and more! YOUR HOME: Your charming single-family, 3-bedroom 2 bath 1312sq. ft. home is well-maintained and offers an open floor plan and plenty of windows to let in natural light, for your family to create lifelong memories. You can sit on your couch, open your double doors and invite the peaceful outdoors inside, or in cooler months cozy up to the warmth of your Gas Fireplace Heater. For peaceful outside living, you can relax on one of your 3 re-built decks or under your gazebo. Perfect for family barbeques or just enjoying the beautiful Payson weather. And don’t worry about your RV, boat, trailer and toys. You have plenty of room to park all of them on your extra large lot. Plus, your property includes a heavy duty extended carport, an extra-large storage shed, and lots of upgrades! Whether you call this home, or a vacation spot you will love all this home and area has to offer. Property Features Close to Fishing and Hunting Close to Camping and Lakes Close to Parks and Trails Close Natural Springs & More Only 90 miles NE of Phoenix Open Floor Plan New Carpet New Kitchen Laminate Flooring Freshly Painted Exterior Freshly Painted Interior Washer, Drier Included Refrigerator included Extra Large Shed 3 Patio Decks Just Refurbished New Hot Water Heater Move-in Ready Read more