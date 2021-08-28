News wrap: Top stories in Payson
Man dies after jumping from burning semi near Payson
PAYSON -- A man was killed when he jumped from a moving semi tractor-trailer Thursday morning that had caught fire on State Route 87 near Payson. About 5:40 a.m., the man was driving on the highway near milepost 226 when his semi-truck experienced a mechanical issue, which started a fire, according to Bart Graves, an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson. Read more
SR-87 reopens in both directions after crash near Payson
PAYSON, Ariz. — A crash caused a portion of State Route 87, south of Payson, to close in both directions on Thursday. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the lanes were closed for a couple of hours on Thursday before reopening again at about 1 p.m. The closed section... Read more
Volleyball: New coach, young team ready to hit the court
The Falcon volleyball squad returns to the court next Tuesday, Aug. 31, with an away game against Arizona College Prep at 6 p.m. Play continues on the road that Thursday, Sept. 2, with a 6:30 p.m. showdown against Payson. Making for a busy first week, that Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3-4, the Falcons are scheduled to play in the Estrella Foothills High School Wolves Classic Volleyball Tournament. Read more
801 N Granite Dr, Payson AZ 85541
801 N Grantire Dr - to see photos and more info go to www.801.WillSellQuick.com YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: Are you looking to get out of the heat and enjoy fresh mountain air? Come to the cooler temperatures in Payson, AZ only 90 miles NE of Phoenix. This is a land of extreme beauty and historical significance, with forest, grassland and abundant lakes. Enjoy fishing, camping, hiking trails, hunting, biking, natural landmarks, natural springs and more! YOUR HOME: Your charming single-family, 3-bedroom 2 bath 1312sq. ft. home is well-maintained and offers an open floor plan and plenty of windows to let in natural light, for your family to create lifelong memories. You can sit on your couch, open your double doors and invite the peaceful outdoors inside, or in cooler months cozy up to the warmth of your Gas Fireplace Heater. For peaceful outside living, you can relax on one of your 3 re-built decks or under your gazebo. Perfect for family barbeques or just enjoying the beautiful Payson weather. And don’t worry about your RV, boat, trailer and toys. You have plenty of room to park all of them on your extra large lot. Plus, your property includes a heavy duty extended carport, an extra-large storage shed, and lots of upgrades! Whether you call this home, or a vacation spot you will love all this home and area has to offer. Property Features Close to Fishing and Hunting Close to Camping and Lakes Close to Parks and Trails Close Natural Springs & More Only 90 miles NE of Phoenix Open Floor Plan New Carpet New Kitchen Laminate Flooring Freshly Painted Exterior Freshly Painted Interior Washer, Drier Included Refrigerator included Extra Large Shed 3 Patio Decks Just Refurbished New Hot Water Heater Move-in Ready Read more
