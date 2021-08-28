Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sunnyside, WA

What's up: Top news in Sunnyside

Posted by 
Sunnyside Today
Sunnyside Today
 6 days ago

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) The news in Sunnyside never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sunnyside area, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Sunnyside / kimatv.com

"Holy" Pies to give out 110 backpacks filled with school supplies

"Holy" Pies to give out 110 backpacks filled with school supplies

SUNNYSIDE - "Holy" Pies Deli and Coffee will host their annual school supplies event this Saturday, Aug. 28th at 9:00 AM. The deli says this year will be their 4th year giving free school supplies to the community. "Holy" Pies says they will be giving away 110 string backpacks filled... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Toppenish / stateofreform.com

Q&A: Chief nursing officers discuss challenges facing rural hospitals during COVID-19

Q&A: Chief nursing officers discuss challenges facing rural hospitals during COVID-19

Terra Palomarez is the chief nursing officer at Astria Toppenish Hospital, a rural medical center located in Toppenish, WA. Amber Hunsaker is the chief nursing officer at Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Astria’s second rural hospital located in Sunnyside, WA. In this Q&A, both Palomarez and Hunsaker update State of Reform on... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Yakima County / yakimaherald.com

Suspect in Sunnyside homicide in custody

Suspect in Sunnyside homicide in custody

One of two suspects in a January killing in Sunnyside is in custody. Adrian Bueno, 29, earlier turned himself in to the U.S. Border Patrol in Yuma, Ariz., and was returned to Yakima County Wednesday, Sunnyside police Cmdr. Scott Bailey said. Bueno made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Sunnyside / yakimaherald.com

Sunnyside man charged with vehicular homicide in fatal DUI crash through mobile home

Sunnyside man charged with vehicular homicide in fatal DUI crash through mobile home

A 25-year-old Sunnyside man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a crash last week that killed a man sleeping in a mobile home. Raul De Robles Jr. also is charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence, with prosecutors alleging that his blood-alcohol content exceeded the state limit of 0.08. Read more

Comments / 0

Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside, WA
70
Followers
349
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sunnyside Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Sunnyside, WA
Government
City
Sunnyside, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy