What's up: Top news in Sunnyside

"Holy" Pies to give out 110 backpacks filled with school supplies SUNNYSIDE - "Holy" Pies Deli and Coffee will host their annual school supplies event this Saturday, Aug. 28th at 9:00 AM. The deli says this year will be their 4th year giving free school supplies to the community. "Holy" Pies says they will be giving away 110 string backpacks filled... Read more

Q&A: Chief nursing officers discuss challenges facing rural hospitals during COVID-19 Terra Palomarez is the chief nursing officer at Astria Toppenish Hospital, a rural medical center located in Toppenish, WA. Amber Hunsaker is the chief nursing officer at Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Astria’s second rural hospital located in Sunnyside, WA. In this Q&A, both Palomarez and Hunsaker update State of Reform on... Read more

Suspect in Sunnyside homicide in custody One of two suspects in a January killing in Sunnyside is in custody. Adrian Bueno, 29, earlier turned himself in to the U.S. Border Patrol in Yuma, Ariz., and was returned to Yakima County Wednesday, Sunnyside police Cmdr. Scott Bailey said. Bueno made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior... Read more

