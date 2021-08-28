News wrap: Top stories in Mineral Wells

Land For Sale: TBD Us Hwy 281, Mineral Wells, TX 76067 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://TBDUsHwy281.C21.com TBD Us Hwy 281 Mineral Wells, TX 76067 MLS 14605611 Beautiful land with lots of trees. Perfect for commercial development or residential. Across highway from Accuracy Products Inc. North Rural Water Supply Corp has confirmed that water is available across front of property off US Hwy281. Deed will restrict no excessive noise or large multi-story building. Contact Office: Judge Fite Company Read more