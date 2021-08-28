Cancel
Mineral Wells, TX

News wrap: Top stories in Mineral Wells

Mineral Wells Journal
Mineral Wells Journal
 6 days ago

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Mineral Wells.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Mineral Wells area, click here.

Mineral Wells / youtube.com

Land For Sale: TBD Us Hwy 281, Mineral Wells, TX 76067 | CENTURY 21

Land For Sale: TBD Us Hwy 281, Mineral Wells, TX 76067 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://TBDUsHwy281.C21.com TBD Us Hwy 281 Mineral Wells, TX 76067 MLS 14605611 Beautiful land with lots of trees. Perfect for commercial development or residential. Across highway from Accuracy Products Inc. North Rural Water Supply Corp has confirmed that water is available across front of property off US Hwy281. Deed will restrict no excessive noise or large multi-story building. Contact Office: Judge Fite Company Read more

Mineral Wells / weatherforddemocrat.com

Mineral Wells athletes represent at Jiu Jitsu tournament

Mineral Wells athletes represent at Jiu Jitsu tournament

A Mineral Wells jiu jitsu gym was well represented recently. Students training under Marconi Nascimento Brazilian Jiu Jitsu recently competed in the Jiu Jitsu World League USA Open in Dallas among 1,400 fellow athletes. Three fighters from Mineral Wells and one from Jackboro, who all train under Nascimento, placed in... Read more

Mineral Wells / weatherforddemocrat.com

POLICE CALLS: 8/21-8/27/21

POLICE CALLS: 8/21-8/27/21

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 21-27, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report. • HANG-UP - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 6:50 a.m. Police arrest man for family violence and out-of-state warrant after he answered door with meth pipe in his hand. Read more

Mineral Wells / weatherforddemocrat.com

Mineral Wells ISD passes balanced budget, lowers tax rate

Mineral Wells ISD passes balanced budget, lowers tax rate

School trustees in Mineral Wells approved a balanced budget for the new school year on Thursday, dropping their tax rate by 11 cents thanks to new properties on the tax roll in the growing 4A district. It also spends $1.1 million on a $1.5 million agriculture barn the district is... Read more

Mineral Wells Journal

Mineral Wells Journal

Mineral Wells, TX
With Mineral Wells Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

