Bainbridge, GA

Bainbridge news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
 6 days ago

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Bainbridge.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bainbridge area, click here.

Bainbridge / wctv.tv

Colquitt Police Chief killed in crash

MILLER COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety says Colquitt Chief of Police Kenny Kirkland died in a crash on Wednesday. BPS says on its Facebook page Chief Kirkland was reported missing in the afternoon of that day. Several law enforcement agencies searched for him. BPS officials say Kirkland’s vehicle... Read more

Bainbridge / youtube.com

Trojans vs. Bainbridge: After the first game against Drew was cancelled due to Covid protocols. T...

Bainbridge / walb.com

3 arrested on drug charges in Bainbridge after warrant check

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested and charged after Bainbridge officers conducted a warrant check Monday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). BPS said two officers conducted a warrant check at American Inn & Suites on Shotwell Street. When the officers knocked on the door of the room, Ray Vann Simmons, who has an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Grady County, answered. Read more

Georgia / wsbtv.com

South Georgia police chief police reported missing, found dead hours later, department says

COLQUITT, Ga. — A police chief from a small city in south Georgia is dead after being reported missing Wednesday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. Colquitt Police Department Chief Kenny Kirkland was reported missing Wednesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. After an hours-long search... Read more

He suffered from a fatal heart attack while driving on duty and wrecked. The wreck scene was hard to notice from the road so it took a little while to find him 💔😢

🙏. Condolences to his family. thank you too. for the ultimate sacrifice when your loved ones die and I know how it feels to worry about them daily as they leave to "serve and protect' ordinary citizens such as I. we don't thank our law enforcement enough. so to any who take the time to read my comment I wish to say thank you and I appreciate you peace officers.

With Bainbridge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

