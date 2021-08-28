Bainbridge news digest: Top stories today

3 arrested on drug charges in Bainbridge after warrant check

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested and charged after Bainbridge officers conducted a warrant check Monday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). BPS said two officers conducted a warrant check at American Inn & Suites on Shotwell Street. When the officers knocked on the door of the room, Ray Vann Simmons, who has an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Grady County, answered. Read more