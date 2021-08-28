Bainbridge news digest: Top stories today
Colquitt Police Chief killed in crash
MILLER COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety says Colquitt Chief of Police Kenny Kirkland died in a crash on Wednesday. BPS says on its Facebook page Chief Kirkland was reported missing in the afternoon of that day. Several law enforcement agencies searched for him. BPS officials say Kirkland’s vehicle... Read more
3 arrested on drug charges in Bainbridge after warrant check
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested and charged after Bainbridge officers conducted a warrant check Monday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). BPS said two officers conducted a warrant check at American Inn & Suites on Shotwell Street. When the officers knocked on the door of the room, Ray Vann Simmons, who has an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Grady County, answered. Read more
South Georgia police chief police reported missing, found dead hours later, department says
COLQUITT, Ga. — A police chief from a small city in south Georgia is dead after being reported missing Wednesday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. Colquitt Police Department Chief Kenny Kirkland was reported missing Wednesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. After an hours-long search... Read more
He suffered from a fatal heart attack while driving on duty and wrecked. The wreck scene was hard to notice from the road so it took a little while to find him 💔😢
🙏. Condolences to his family. thank you too. for the ultimate sacrifice when your loved ones die and I know how it feels to worry about them daily as they leave to "serve and protect' ordinary citizens such as I. we don't thank our law enforcement enough. so to any who take the time to read my comment I wish to say thank you and I appreciate you peace officers.
