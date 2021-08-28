What's up: Top news in Lawrenceburg
Annette G. Ray
Annette G. Ray, Lawrenceburg, TN was born June 1, 1937 in Dora, AL, the daughter of the late Vester and Ruth Browning Gilbreath. She was united in marriage to Roy Mack Ray and he preceded her in death on October 5, 2001. Mrs. Ray was a homemaker and a member... Read more
717 Toben Ter, Lawrenceburg, TN, 38464 Tour - $389,900
Represented by: Tiffany Suzanne Cope For more information, call (931) 629-0293 or email TCOPE@realtracs.com Crye-Leike Nashville - Spring Hill,(615) 302-2663. 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths Fabulous 3 bedroom 2 full bath brick home in quiet subdivision! Hardwood floors, fireplace, dining room and breakfast nook! Formal sitting room and great room! Priced to sell quick! Read more
Lawrence County clerk’s office closes due to cases of COVID-19
Lawrence County has suspended all in-person business at the county clerk's office. The government said the closure is due to the coronavirus spreading through the office's staff in downtown Lawrenceburg. The office, located inside a county administrative building at 200 West Gaines St., will remain closed for at least one... Read more
