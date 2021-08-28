Cancel
Lawrenceburg, TN

What's up: Top news in Lawrenceburg

Lawrenceburg News Beat
 6 days ago

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Here are today’s top stories from the Lawrenceburg area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Lawrenceburg area, click here.

Lawrenceburg / mountaineagle.com

Annette G. Ray

Annette G. Ray

Annette G. Ray, Lawrenceburg, TN was born June 1, 1937 in Dora, AL, the daughter of the late Vester and Ruth Browning Gilbreath. She was united in marriage to Roy Mack Ray and he preceded her in death on October 5, 2001. Mrs. Ray was a homemaker and a member... Read more

Lawrenceburg / youtube.com

717 Toben Ter, Lawrenceburg, TN, 38464 Tour - $389,900

717 Toben Ter, Lawrenceburg, TN, 38464 Tour - $389,900

Represented by: Tiffany Suzanne Cope For more information, call (931) 629-0293 or email TCOPE@realtracs.com Crye-Leike Nashville - Spring Hill,(615) 302-2663. 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths Fabulous 3 bedroom 2 full bath brick home in quiet subdivision! Hardwood floors, fireplace, dining room and breakfast nook! Formal sitting room and great room! Priced to sell quick! Read more

Lawrence County / columbiadailyherald.com

Lawrence County has suspended all in-person business at the county clerk's office. The government said the closure is due to the coronavirus spreading through the office's staff in downtown Lawrenceburg. The office, located inside a county administrative building at 200 West Gaines St., will remain closed for at least one... Read more

Lawrence County / thejacksonpress.org

Lawrence County has suspended all in-person business at the county clerk’s office. The government said the closure is due to the coronavirus spending though the office’s staff in downtown Lawrenceburg. The office, located inside a county administrative building at 200 West Gaines St., will remain closed for at least one... Read more

With Lawrenceburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

