Nogales, AZ

What's up: Leading stories in Nogales

Nogales Times
 6 days ago

(NOGALES, AZ) What’s going on in Nogales? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Nogales area, click here.

Nogales / azpm.org

Hours expand at major Nogales port of entry

Lanes directing vehicles entering the United States at the Mariposa border crossing, Nogales. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, one of the most important Arizona ports of entry will return to pre-pandemic hours. In an effort to reduce wait times at the Mariposa Port of Entry... Read more

Nogales / nogalesinternational.com

Mariposa port to return to pre-pandemic schedule

Cross-border travelers in Ambos Nogales will soon have four additional hours per day to use the Mariposa Port of Entry. “To further reduce wait time for Ambos Nogales, Mariposa passenger vehicle crossing will return to pre-pandemic hours of operation of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2021,” Michael Humphries, port director in Nogales for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, announced in a tweet on Thursday. Read more

Nogales / nogalesinternational.com

Former employee at U.S. Consulate in Nogales, Sonora sentenced for gun-running

A former employee at the U.S. Consulate in Nogales, Sonora who tried to smuggle weapons into Mexico in a consular vehicle was sentenced this week to nearly four years in federal prison. Luis Manuel Bray Vazquez, a 35-year-old Mexican citizen who worked for the consulate as a driver, was sentenced... Read more

Arizona / ice.gov

Gun smuggler who worked at US Consulate sentenced to nearly 4 years in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Mexican citizen was sentenced Tuesday to 46 months in prison for attempting to smuggle firearms from the United States into Mexico following an investigation lead by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) assisted with the case. Read more

Nogales, AZ
