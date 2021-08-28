What's up: Leading stories in Nogales

(NOGALES, AZ) What’s going on in Nogales? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Nogales area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Hours expand at major Nogales port of entry Lanes directing vehicles entering the United States at the Mariposa border crossing, Nogales. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, one of the most important Arizona ports of entry will return to pre-pandemic hours. In an effort to reduce wait times at the Mariposa Port of Entry... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Mariposa port to return to pre-pandemic schedule Cross-border travelers in Ambos Nogales will soon have four additional hours per day to use the Mariposa Port of Entry. “To further reduce wait time for Ambos Nogales, Mariposa passenger vehicle crossing will return to pre-pandemic hours of operation of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2021,” Michael Humphries, port director in Nogales for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, announced in a tweet on Thursday. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Former employee at U.S. Consulate in Nogales, Sonora sentenced for gun-running A former employee at the U.S. Consulate in Nogales, Sonora who tried to smuggle weapons into Mexico in a consular vehicle was sentenced this week to nearly four years in federal prison. Luis Manuel Bray Vazquez, a 35-year-old Mexican citizen who worked for the consulate as a driver, was sentenced... Read more

TOP VIEWED