Susanville, CA

What's up: Top news in Susanville

Posted by 
Susanville Daily
Susanville Daily
 6 days ago

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Susanville.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Susanville / lassennews.com

Veterans of Foreign Wars support community

Veterans of Foreign Wars support community

Susanville’s Veterans for Foreign Wars recently donated $1,000 for a youth scholarship to Lassen High School sophomore Milo Dela Garza Dillard, a local rodeo rider. The VFW also recently donated $500 to the Dixie Fire Relief Fund. Photo submitted. Read more

Susanville / susanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties Morning Weather Update for August 26, 2021

Smith Properties Morning Weather Update for August 26, 2021

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Friday: Sunny.... Read more

Susanville / susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – August 26, 1945

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – August 26, 1945

After two years as editor and publisher of the Lassen Advocate at Susanville, during which time he made the periodical one of the outstanding weekly newspapers on the west coast, Ted Friend, who left Broadway to become a country editor, has sold the property to Lawrence E Towe of Ann Arbor, Mich. Read more

Susanville / susanvillestuff.com

Job Announcement: Susanville Indian Rancheria – Licensed Vocational Nurse

Job Announcement: Susanville Indian Rancheria – Licensed Vocational Nurse

Susanville Indian Rancheria – Director of Medical. CLOSING DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT: First Cut-Off Date September 3, 2021. STARTING SALARY: $26.14 to $32.67 depending on experience. GRADE: 13. FLSA STATUS: Non-Exempt. NUMBER OF POSITIONS: 1. STATUS: Permanent. HOURS: Full Time. BENEFITS: Highly competitive package *See below. SUBJECT TO P.L. 101-630: Yes.... Read more

Susanville Daily

Susanville Daily

Susanville, CA
With Susanville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

