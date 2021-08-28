Trending local news in Belen

(BELEN, NM) What’s going on in Belen? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

LOCAL FAVORITE

45 candidates file for upcoming elections (Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include all professional experience and the education of candidates provided to the News-Bulletin by the candidates when they filed on Tuesday, Aug. 24, as well as corrections to that information provided after publication. Corrections/clarifications will be published in next week’s paper.) The... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Noticias (Aug. 26) A Music Walk will be held from 2-6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, on Becker Avenue in Belen. Some of the entertainers will include Daniel Solis, Eddee G, Nathaniel Krantz, Tony Denardo, Sara Martinez, Jerry Dean, Mozzy Dee and Mose McCormack. Saturday Nite Live. Tomé Art Gallery will be featuring the... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Jarales overpass public comments due by Sept. 3 It’s still more than a year away, but the long-awaited railroad overpass project on Jarales Road is moving forward. The need for a bridge — a separated grade — over the triple railroad tracks on the rural highway has been a topic of discussion for decades. The at-grade crossing, which is about two miles south of the city of Belen, is often blocked by lengthy freight trains. Read more

LOCAL PICK