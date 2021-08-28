Cancel
Belen, NM

Trending local news in Belen

Belen Times
Belen Times
(BELEN, NM) What's going on in Belen? Here's a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Los Lunas / news-bulletin.com

45 candidates file for upcoming elections

45 candidates file for upcoming elections

(Editor's Note: This article has been updated to include all professional experience and the education of candidates provided to the News-Bulletin by the candidates when they filed on Tuesday, Aug. 24, as well as corrections to that information provided after publication. Corrections/clarifications will be published in next week's paper.) The...

Valencia County / news-bulletin.com

Noticias (Aug. 26)

Noticias (Aug. 26)

A Music Walk will be held from 2-6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, on Becker Avenue in Belen. Some of the entertainers will include Daniel Solis, Eddee G, Nathaniel Krantz, Tony Denardo, Sara Martinez, Jerry Dean, Mozzy Dee and Mose McCormack. Saturday Nite Live. Tomé Art Gallery will be featuring the...

Jarales / news-bulletin.com

Jarales overpass public comments due by Sept. 3

Jarales overpass public comments due by Sept. 3

It's still more than a year away, but the long-awaited railroad overpass project on Jarales Road is moving forward. The need for a bridge — a separated grade — over the triple railroad tracks on the rural highway has been a topic of discussion for decades. The at-grade crossing, which is about two miles south of the city of Belen, is often blocked by lengthy freight trains.

Belen / kevsbest.com

Walmart – Belen, NM – Store Hours

Walmart – Belen, NM – Store Hours

Address: Supercenter #1414 1 I 25 Byp, Belen, NM 87002. Walmart in Belen, NM is usually open Monday – Friday from 6 am to 10 pm and on the Weekends from 6 am to 10 pm. What started small, with a single discount store and the simple concept of selling more for less, has grown over the last 50 years into the largest retailer in the world. Per week, roughly 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites.

Belen Times

Belen Times

Belen, NM
