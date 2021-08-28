Top stories trending in River Falls

(RIVER FALLS, WI) What’s going on in River Falls? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

LATEST NEWS

Letter: Mask decision correct; debate misses the key point As a former teacher at Meyer Middle School and now parent of two young children, I applaud the River Falls School Board for reaching the correct decision on requiring masks in schools this fall. However, this issue should have never been voted on. COVID-19 is an airborne virus that is prevalent in our community. We owe it to our kids and to each staff member working in our schools to take the necessary steps to mitigate transmission. Wearing masks is one of the few tools we have to stop the spread of COVID-19. To ignore this tool, especially with proven transmissibility of the Delta variant, is nonsensical. Read more

FAQ: Are chickens allowed in my municipality? Curious about whether you or your neighbors can own chickens in your city? Here are the rules for River Falls, Hudson and New Richmond. A public hearing was held on June 22, 2010 to hear from the community on the topic of residential chicken ownership. Those who agreed and disagreed voiced their perspectives on the ordinance. Ultimately, the council did not approve the ordinance and has not revisited the topic. Read more

Find a farmers market and more this weekend Looking for some tomatoes, a jar of honey or a handmade gift? Check out these four farmers markets for local produce and crafts this weekend. The Hudson Farmers Market on Carmichael is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October in the Faith Community Church parking lot. The market features about 30 local vendors including vegetables, fruits, meats, baked goods and more. Read more

