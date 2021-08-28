Cancel
Cleveland, GA

Trending news headlines in Cleveland

Cleveland Bulletin
 6 days ago

(CLEVELAND, GA) The news in Cleveland never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cleveland area, click here.

AAA says keep masks off your car mirrors

CLEVELAND (WJW) — AAA is reminding drivers that items hanging from their rear-view mirrors are a safety hazard. That includes face masks. Many people have been keeping their masks on their mirrors so they’re easily accessible before going into stores and other businesses. But AAA says that blocks a driver’s field of vision. Read more

County Agrees On Project For American Rescue Plan Act Funding

(Cleveland)- White County is expected to receive almost six million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding from the federal government and Tuesday the White County Board of Commissioners designated a project that will utilize those funds. The federal government has strict guidelines on how those funds can be used. Read more

Harkins Road, Cleveland, GA, 30528 Tour - $374,900

Represented by: Terri Harkins For more information, call (770) 851-2031 or email terriharkins@gmail.com Solid Source Realty GA,LLC. (770) 790-4222. Property Information: Beautiful 47.8 acres in Cleveland's Kellum Valley area, just 20 minutes from Helen. Property has 360 degree mountain views, 2000 ft elevation. Private access and total seclusion with undeveloped acreage on all sides. Mature hardwood forest with streams and springs. Chestnut tree orchard and mountain laurel. 150 yards from National Forest. Perfect for estate development. Will consider subdividing. Read more

White County Unemployment Rate 1.9 Percent In July

(Cleveland)- White County’s preliminary unemployment rate in July dropped to just below two percent. Figures released today by the Georgia Department of Labor places White County’s unemployment rate at 1.9 percent in July. That compares to the 2.8 percent revised rate in June. The labor department said the labor force... Read more

With Cleveland Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

