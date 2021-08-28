Trending news headlines in Cleveland
(CLEVELAND, GA) The news in Cleveland never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cleveland area, click here.
AAA says keep masks off your car mirrors
CLEVELAND (WJW) — AAA is reminding drivers that items hanging from their rear-view mirrors are a safety hazard. That includes face masks. Many people have been keeping their masks on their mirrors so they’re easily accessible before going into stores and other businesses. But AAA says that blocks a driver’s field of vision. Read more
County Agrees On Project For American Rescue Plan Act Funding
(Cleveland)- White County is expected to receive almost six million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding from the federal government and Tuesday the White County Board of Commissioners designated a project that will utilize those funds. The federal government has strict guidelines on how those funds can be used. Read more
Harkins Road, Cleveland, GA, 30528 Tour - $374,900
Represented by: Terri Harkins For more information, call (770) 851-2031 or email terriharkins@gmail.com Solid Source Realty GA,LLC. (770) 790-4222. Property Information: Beautiful 47.8 acres in Cleveland's Kellum Valley area, just 20 minutes from Helen. Property has 360 degree mountain views, 2000 ft elevation. Private access and total seclusion with undeveloped acreage on all sides. Mature hardwood forest with streams and springs. Chestnut tree orchard and mountain laurel. 150 yards from National Forest. Perfect for estate development. Will consider subdividing. Read more
White County Unemployment Rate 1.9 Percent In July
(Cleveland)- White County’s preliminary unemployment rate in July dropped to just below two percent. Figures released today by the Georgia Department of Labor places White County’s unemployment rate at 1.9 percent in July. That compares to the 2.8 percent revised rate in June. The labor department said the labor force... Read more
Comments / 0