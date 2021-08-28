News wrap: Top stories in Elko
(ELKO, NV) What’s going on in Elko? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
High Desert Imaging celebrates five years
ELKO – Five years ago High Desert Imaging opened their doors to this community and they have been going strong ever since. “This is a milestone for us and we wanted to bring awareness that we have been serving the community for five years now,” said High Desert Imaging Operations Manager Jenn Cambra. Read more
Valuable jewelry taken in Elko convenience store robbery, court records say
ELKO – An estimated $25,000 worth of jewelry -- including a diamond necklace and a Rolex watch -- was taken from a man who was robbed and beaten inside an Elko convenience store on Aug. 13, according to police reports filed with criminal complaints against three men. The California man... Read more
2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer Carson City, Reno, Yerington, Northern Nevada, Elko, NV 22-0038
Crimson Metallic New 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer available in Carson City, Nevada at Champion Chevrolet Reno. Servicing the Reno, Yerington, Northern Nevada, Elko, NV area. Used:https://www.championchevroletreno.com/used-inventory/index.htm New: https://www.championchevroletreno.com/new-inventory/index.htm 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT - Stock#: 22-0038 - VIN#: KL79MRSL3NB044302 http://www.championchevroletreno.com/ For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 775-786-3111 Champion Chevrolet Reno 800 Kietzke Lane Reno NV 89502 TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD),WHEELS 17 (43.2 CM) HIGH GLOSS BLACK MACHINED ALUMINUM (STD),LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS FRONT AND REAR,AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 SYSTEM 7 diagonal color touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable. (8 screen when (ZL3) Convenience Package and (ZL5) Driver Confidence Package or (SOR) Confidence II Package are ordered.) (STD),LPO PREMIUM CARPETED FLOOR MATS,LPO WINTER/SUMMER FLOOR MAT PACKAGE includes (VYW) premium carpeted floor mats LPO and (RIA) front and rear all-weather floor liners LPO,TIRES 225/60R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD),AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO,JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM,CRIMSON METALLIC,ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L I3 TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) (STD),LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT,LPO BLACKOUT PACKAGE includes (SFZ) front and rear Black bowtie emblems LPO (RIK) Black nameplate LPO and (RZ9) Black grille bar LPO,LPO CARGO LINER,LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment,LPO CARGO NET VERTICAL,LPO BLACK GRILLE BAR,LPO BLACK NAMEPLATE,LPO BLACK BOWTIE EMBLEMS FRONT AND REAR,SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD),Lane Departure Warning,Lane Keeping Assist,Turbocharged,Keyless Start,All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Automatic Headlights,Fog Lamps,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Privacy Glass,AM/FM Stereo,MP3 Player,Bluetooth Connection,Auxiliary Audio Input,Smart Device Integration,Satellite Radio,Requires Subscription,WiFi Hotspot,Bluetooth Connection,Auxiliary Audio Input,Smart Device Integration,Bucket Seats,Cloth Seats,Heated Front Seat(s),Power Driver Seat,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Rear Bench Seat,MP3 Player,Auxiliary Audio Input,Floor Mats,Floor Mats,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Power Windows,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Remote Engine Start,Cruise Control,Security System,A/C,Driver Vanity Mirror,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Daytime Running Lights,Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Rear Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag Sensor,Knee Air Bag,Telematics,Requires Subscription,Back-Up Camera,Lane Departure Warning,Lane Keeping Assist,Child Safety Locks,Driver Restriction Features,Tire Pressure Monitor,Tire Pressure Monitor,Tire Pressure Monitor,Security System Read more
2008 Honda Civic Reno, Elko, Fernley, Fallon, Northern NV IW2479C
Tan Used 2008 Honda Civic available in Winnemucca, Nevada at Rackley CDJR. Servicing the Reno, Elko, Fernley, Fallon, Northern NV area. https://www.rackleycdjr.com/used-vehicles 2008 Honda Civic LX - Stock#: IW2479C - VIN#: 2HGFG12628H513272 https://www.rackleycdjr.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 860-721-0657 Rackley CDJR 5050 E Winnemucca Blvd Winnemucca NV 89445 This model is front wheel drive. The vehicle is painted with a durable multi-coat tan finish. It has a 1.8 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This model is equipped with a gasoline engine. This small car is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This vehicle is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. The vehicle is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. This small car is easy to park. 1.8L SOHC MPFI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine,Aluminum-alloy engine block,Drive-by-wire throttle,5-speed automatic transmission w/OD,Front wheel drive,MacPherson strut front suspension,Multi-link rear suspension,Front & rear stabilizer bars,P205/55HR16 all-season tires,16 steel wheels w/full covers,Compact spare tire & wheel,Pwr rack & pinion steering,Pwr ventilated front disc/rear drum brakes,Body-colored bumpers,Body-colored rear decklid spoiler,Multi-reflector halogen headlamps,Body-colored pwr mirrors,Tinted glass,2-speed intermittent windshield wipers,Body-colored door handles,Cloth reclining front bucket seats-inc: driver seat manual height adjustment; active adjustable head restraints,Passenger-side walk-in seat feature,Fold-down rear seatback,Center console w/sliding armrest; storage compartment,Driver footrest,Tilt & telescoping steering column,Two-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges-inc: tachometer; digital odometer; (2) digital trip meters,Maintenance Minder system,Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down,Remote fuel filler door release,Remote trunk release w/lock,Security system,Immobilizer theft-deterrent system,Integrated rear window antenna,Air conditioning w/air filtration system,Rear window defroster w/timer,Front 12V auxiliary pwr outlet,Coin tray,Front beverage holders,Satin-finish door handle pulls,Front door pocket storage bins,Dual visor vanity mirrors,Map lights,Cargo area light,Rear seat garment hooks,Dual-stage; dual-threshold front airbags,Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger side occupant position detection system,Side curtain airbags; front & rear,3-point seat belts in all seating positions-inc: front automatic tensioning system,Outboard lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH),Emergency trunk release,Side-impact door beams Read more
