Top Easton news stories

Trappe man gets three years probation after infant ingested 'suspected heroin'

EASTON — The Trappe man accused of child neglect and drug possession following an infant's opioid overdose pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment Tuesday. Talbot County Circuit Judge Stephen Kehoe sentenced Cadarrin Peterson, 29, to four years in jail and suspended all but 100 days — the amount of time he spent in the Talbot County Detention Center from January 26 to May 6, 2021. The judge also credited Peterson with 100 days of time served, leaving him to serve three years of supervised probation. The state entered a nolle prosequi to dismiss the other three charges.