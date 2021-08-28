Cancel
Easton, MD

Top Easton news stories

Easton Dispatch
 6 days ago

(EASTON, MD) Here are today's top stories from the Easton area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Easton / wboc.com

Easton Woman Arrested for Stabbing Attempt

EASTON, Md.- Police have arrested a 49-year-old Easton woman accused of attempting to stab a man with a pair of scissors. Easton police said Arlene Stebbing was taken into custody Thursday on a warrant charging her with first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Police said the alleged incident occurred Tuesday, Aug.... Read more

Easton / stardem.com

Talbot Department of Corrections honors Employee of the Year

EASTON — Corporal Vernon Cephas of Easton was recently honored as the 2020 Employee of the Year for the Talbot County Department of Corrections. Cephas has been employed with the department since December 2016 and is presently assigned to the Transportation Unit. He has received specialized training supporting the safe and secure transport of high-risk inmates. Read more

Trappe / stardem.com

Trappe man gets three years probation after infant ingested 'suspected heroin'

EASTON — The Trappe man accused of child neglect and drug possession following an infant’s opioid overdose pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment Tuesday. Talbot County Circuit Judge Stephen Kehoe sentenced Cadarrin Peterson, 29, to four years in jail and suspended all but 100 days — the amount of time he spent in the Talbot County Detention Center from January 26 to May 6, 2021. The judge also credited Peterson with 100 days of time served, leaving him to serve three years of supervised probation. The state entered a nolle prosequi to dismiss the other three charges. Read more

Easton / stardem.com

Ronald Leroy Guy

Ronald Leroy Guy EASTON — Ronald Leroy Guy, 52, of Easton, MD., departed this life on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the University of Maryland Medical Center-Baltimore. A Celebration of Life will take place at 1:00PM on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Easton Church of God. Family and friends may view from 11:00AM to 12:45PM. Condolences may be sent to henryfh.com. Read more

Easton Dispatch

Easton, MD
With Easton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

