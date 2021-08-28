EDINBURG, Texas — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has high COVID-19 vaccination rates compared to the rest of the state, and has set a gaol to make that rate 100%. “I tried to tell her as much information as I could. But I was like, ‘It is up to you,’” said University of Texas Rio Grande Valley freshman Christine Silva. From Edinburg, the 18-year-old is discussing how she delicately approached the topic of the COVID-19 vaccine to dormmate Janessa Hernandez.