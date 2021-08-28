Cancel
Sikeston, MO

Trending local news in Sikeston

Posted by 
Sikeston Updates
Sikeston Updates
 6 days ago

(SIKESTON, MO) Here are today’s top stories from the Sikeston area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Marcella Marie Buttry

Marcella Marie Buttry, 77, of Sikeston, Mo., went home to her Lord and Savior Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident. She was born on Jan. 31, 1944, in Cardwell, Mo., the daughter of George and Pearl Treece. She married Tonie V. Smith. He preceded her... Read more

Sikeston City Hall closed due to COVID-19 cases among staff

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - City hall in Sikeston is closed for the rest of the week due to 11 cases of COVID-19 among employees. “With the number of people out sick just from city hall, we don’t have employees available to staff the front desks and handle walk in customers,” said Sikeston City Manager Jonathan Douglass. Read more

Sikeston City Hall closed

SIU held a memorial for their student that passed away. Ambulance services busy due to the impact on COVID-19 Ambulance services have been busy and impacted since the high numbers of COIVD-19. Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 8/25. Updated: 9 hours ago. Watch Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 8/25. VOD... Read more

Your Home of Sikeston Bulldogs Football!

Catch Sikeston Bulldogs Football all season long on 1400 KSIM and 101.7 FM! Download the free KZIM KSIM app or stream the games at the link below to hear Rusty Hendricks call every play from the Kasten Fireplaces, Stoves and Hot Tubs broadcast booth. Sikeston Bulldogs football powered in part by Sikeston Real Estate and Shady Acres Church of Christ. Find the full broadcast schedule here then join us every week for Sikeston Bulldogs football on 1400 KSIM! Read more

Sikeston Updates

Sikeston, MO
With Sikeston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Local News
