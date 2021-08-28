Top Pikeville news stories

(PIKEVILLE, KY) The news in Pikeville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Clash of champions: Tigers fall in opener Pikeville proved last Friday it takes playing hard in all four quarters to beat a good team as the Panthers cruised to a 43-21 win over the defending Class A state champions. The Paintsville Tigers came out fast paced scoring on their opening drive, but failed to score again until a kickoff return in the fourth quarter. It proved to be too little, too late though as the Panthers had pulled away to a comfortable 36-6 lead heading into the final stretch of the game. Read more

Tents set up due to high COVID-19 cases For the third time during the pandemic, Pikeville Medical Center is taking measures to control the demand at the emergency room. Read more

Pikeville Medical Center Holds Covid-19 News Conference Pikeville Medical Center officials are calling their over-capacity problem, “not only overwhelming, but concerning.”. As of yesterday morning, Pike County Health Officials say there are 859 active cases of COVID-19 in local hospitals. With less staff available and patients showing up with more serious illness, hospital officials are asking the... Read more

