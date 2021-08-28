Cancel
Pikeville, KY

Top Pikeville news stories

Pikeville News Beat
 6 days ago

(PIKEVILLE, KY) The news in Pikeville never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Pikeville / paintsvilleherald.com

Clash of champions: Tigers fall in opener

Clash of champions: Tigers fall in opener

Pikeville proved last Friday it takes playing hard in all four quarters to beat a good team as the Panthers cruised to a 43-21 win over the defending Class A state champions. The Paintsville Tigers came out fast paced scoring on their opening drive, but failed to score again until a kickoff return in the fourth quarter. It proved to be too little, too late though as the Panthers had pulled away to a comfortable 36-6 lead heading into the final stretch of the game. Read more

Pikeville / youtube.com

Tents set up due to high COVID-19 cases

Tents set up due to high COVID-19 cases

For the third time during the pandemic, Pikeville Medical Center is taking measures to control the demand at the emergency room. Read more

Pikeville / 1039thebulldog.com

Pikeville Medical Center Holds Covid-19 News Conference

Pikeville Medical Center Holds Covid-19 News Conference

Pikeville Medical Center officials are calling their over-capacity problem, “not only overwhelming, but concerning.”. As of yesterday morning, Pike County Health Officials say there are 859 active cases of COVID-19 in local hospitals. With less staff available and patients showing up with more serious illness, hospital officials are asking the... Read more

Pikeville / mountain-topmedia.com

Judge sets November trial date for Sisco

Judge sets November trial date for Sisco

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A new trial date has been set for a Pikeville man accused of fraud. Eugene Sisco III, 35, was indicted last year on federal charges of health care fraud and wire fraud. He is accused of forcing Medicaid patients at his drug treatment centers to pay cash for services, even though their treatment was covered by Medicaid. Read more

Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville, KY
With Pikeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

