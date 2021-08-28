What's up: Top news in Radford

With Bede and Radford gone...

The entire roster is now Mike Young-recruited. Time to see what his teams will look like with players who were hand picked by MY. I count only 3 non-shooters on the team between Ojiako, Haynes and N'Guessan, but N'Guessan was a shooter prior to his time at VT and he seems to have worked on his shot for this coming season, so it could just be down to 2 players who are both centers. Read more