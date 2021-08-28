Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Radford, VA

What's up: Top news in Radford

Posted by 
Radford Daily
Radford Daily
 6 days ago

(RADFORD, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Radford.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Radford / radfordathletics.com

Men’s Tennis Announces Fall 2021 Tournament Schedule

Men’s Tennis Announces Fall 2021 Tournament Schedule

RADFORD, VA. – The Radford men's tennis program announced its 2021 fall tournament schedule Wednesday afternoon, which features up to six tournaments the Highlanders could compete in. "We have a tough schedule this fall with a lot of opportunities to get better," commented Director of Tennis Rob Bareford. "We have... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Floyd County / nrvnews.com

Free GED preparation classes with NRCC

Free GED preparation classes with NRCC

Free GED preparation classes offered through New River Community College Office of Transitional Programs are going on now in Montgomery, Floyd, Giles and Pulaski Counties and the city of Radford. The classes run until December 17. The classes help adults increase their skills to pass the GED exam and prepare... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Radford / sportswar.com

Well looks like my wish list went zero for three

Well looks like my wish list went zero for three

As such I am adjusting expectations. We will a good team but with some match up vulnerabilities. Second weekend NCAA tournament team seems a lot more a stretch now. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Radford / sportswar.com

With Bede and Radford gone...

With Bede and Radford gone...

The entire roster is now Mike Young-recruited. Time to see what his teams will look like with players who were hand picked by MY. I count only 3 non-shooters on the team between Ojiako, Haynes and N'Guessan, but N'Guessan was a shooter prior to his time at VT and he seems to have worked on his shot for this coming season, so it could just be down to 2 players who are both centers. Read more

Comments / 0

Radford Daily

Radford Daily

Radford, VA
100
Followers
383
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Radford Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Government
Radford, VA
Government
City
Radford, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy