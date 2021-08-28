What's up: Top news in Radford
(RADFORD, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Radford.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Men’s Tennis Announces Fall 2021 Tournament Schedule
RADFORD, VA. – The Radford men's tennis program announced its 2021 fall tournament schedule Wednesday afternoon, which features up to six tournaments the Highlanders could compete in. "We have a tough schedule this fall with a lot of opportunities to get better," commented Director of Tennis Rob Bareford. "We have... Read more
Free GED preparation classes with NRCC
Free GED preparation classes offered through New River Community College Office of Transitional Programs are going on now in Montgomery, Floyd, Giles and Pulaski Counties and the city of Radford. The classes run until December 17. The classes help adults increase their skills to pass the GED exam and prepare... Read more
Well looks like my wish list went zero for three
As such I am adjusting expectations. We will a good team but with some match up vulnerabilities. Second weekend NCAA tournament team seems a lot more a stretch now. Read more
With Bede and Radford gone...
The entire roster is now Mike Young-recruited. Time to see what his teams will look like with players who were hand picked by MY. I count only 3 non-shooters on the team between Ojiako, Haynes and N'Guessan, but N'Guessan was a shooter prior to his time at VT and he seems to have worked on his shot for this coming season, so it could just be down to 2 players who are both centers. Read more
Comments / 0