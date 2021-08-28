Cancel
Deming, NM

News wrap: Top stories in Deming

Posted by 
Deming Journal
Deming Journal
 6 days ago

(DEMING, NM) Here are today’s top stories from the Deming area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Deming area, click here.

Deming / demingheadlight.com

Play Sharity Children's Museum set for grand opening on Saturday

Play Sharity Children's Museum set for grand opening on Saturday

Kids, don't forget to take your parents to the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Play Sharity Children's Museum and Resource Lending Library from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 301 S. Tin Street in Deming, NM. The first 100 who attend will receive a special giveaway. The 300 block of South Tin Street will be blocked off for this event and there will be vendors, food trucks, music and fun outdoors – weather permitting. Read more

Deming / demingheadlight.com

Deming Lady Wildcats saddle Silver High Colts with loss on volleyball court

Deming Lady Wildcats saddle Silver High Colts with loss on volleyball court

DEMING – Lady ‘Cat volleyball notched another match win on Tuesday taking down the visiting Silver High Fighting Colts in four games at Frank Dooley Court on the campus of Deming High School. Led by an attack by committee, the Lady ‘Cats matched a stubborn and hustling Colts’ defense for a 25-14, 25-19, 23-25, and 25-17 non-district match win. Read more

Deming / demingheadlight.com

Silver City couple share "Expressive Range" exhibit at Deming Art Center

Silver City couple share "Expressive Range" exhibit at Deming Art Center

DEMING – The Deming Art Council will host the "Expressive Range" art show for the month of September at the Deming Art Center, 100 S. Gold St. The show centers around husband and wife, multi-media artists, Jeremiah (Jerry) and Carolyn Cogan of Silver City and their vast collections of art work. Read more

New Mexico / demingheadlight.com

Enter now! Deadline for fair royalty pageant is at 5 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021

Enter now! Deadline for fair royalty pageant is at 5 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021

DEMING – Southwestern New Mexico State Fair board members are keeping their fingers and boots crossed that the recent surge from the COVID-19 pandemic in New Mexico tapers by the time the 75th annual Luna County Fair rolls around in October. “The fair in Luna County is on,” said SWNMSF... Read more

