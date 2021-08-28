News wrap: Top stories in Deming

Play Sharity Children's Museum set for grand opening on Saturday

Kids, don't forget to take your parents to the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Play Sharity Children's Museum and Resource Lending Library from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 301 S. Tin Street in Deming, NM. The first 100 who attend will receive a special giveaway. The 300 block of South Tin Street will be blocked off for this event and there will be vendors, food trucks, music and fun outdoors – weather permitting. Read more