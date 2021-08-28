Tullahoma news wrap: What’s trending

Thursday Prep Sports Schedule

Huntland Middle School football vs Cornersville 6:00. Tullahoma Middle School football vs North Franklin County 6:30. Will is a Middle Tennessee native having been born and raised in Winchester. His love of radio began as a child listening to local stations on the way to school or while falling asleep at night. After High School, where he was active in student media, he attended the University of Tennessee majoring in Journalism and Electronic Media while covering sports for the campus radio station. He then moved into the business professionally as a board op/producer for Cumulus of Knoxville and the Vol Network. His radio journey then took him to Louisiana where he was the lead producer for ESPN New Orleans. After returning home to Winchester, he spent several years broadcasting local sports for stations in Franklin County before joining the Bowman Family. When he's not at the station, Will enjoys spending time with his wife Shaina and his two fur babies (Toulouse and Belle), cheering on the Vols, Preds and Saints and in the kitchen or behind the grill trying out new recipes.