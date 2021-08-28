Tullahoma news wrap: What’s trending
(TULLAHOMA, TN) Here are today’s top stories from the Tullahoma area.
Free Vaccine Clinic to be held Thursday at Tullahoma High School
The Coffee County Health Department will be conducting a free vaccine clinic this Thursday from 3:45-5 p.m. at the front entrance of Tullahoma High School. The Tdap vaccine (can prevent tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) will be available, as well as the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for any person 12 years or older. The COVID vaccines are for those who are needing either the first or second dose. Children who are receiving a vaccination will need to be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians. Consent forms will be signed on-site. Read more
96th Coffee Pot is again part of the Great American Football Series
There are some big rivalries in Tennessee that may get more attention, but if you ask anyone who attends one of the annual “Coffee Pot” games, it is quickly apparent that the passion and fervor each community feels for their teams is no less intense or real. This rivalry, which started in 1926, draws huge local crowds and is one of the most intense and close rivalries in the state. Tullahoma travels just 10 short miles down the road to Coffee County, who is looking to rebound from last year’s 42-13 loss. Read more
Tennessee National Guard, Active Army train together at TAG Match
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. – Guardsmen from the Tennessee National Guard and Active Duty Soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, trained and competed against each other at the Tennessee National Guard’s Adjutant General Match, Aug. 20-22, at Tullahoma’s Volunteer Training Site. The TAG Match, hosted and organized by the Tennessee Combat Marksmanship... Read more
Thursday Prep Sports Schedule
