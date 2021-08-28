Cancel
Tullahoma, TN

Tullahoma news wrap: What's trending

Tullahoma Daily
Tullahoma Daily
(TULLAHOMA, TN) Here are today’s top stories from the Tullahoma area.

Tullahoma / ontargetnews.com

Free Vaccine Clinic to be held Thursday at Tullahoma High School

Free Vaccine Clinic to be held Thursday at Tullahoma High School

The Coffee County Health Department will be conducting a free vaccine clinic this Thursday from 3:45-5 p.m. at the front entrance of Tullahoma High School. The Tdap vaccine (can prevent tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) will be available, as well as the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for any person 12 years or older. The COVID vaccines are for those who are needing either the first or second dose. Children who are receiving a vaccination will need to be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians. Consent forms will be signed on-site. Read more

Coffee County / ontargetnews.com

96th Coffee Pot is again part of the Great American Football Series

96th Coffee Pot is again part of the Great American Football Series

There are some big rivalries in Tennessee that may get more attention, but if you ask anyone who attends one of the annual “Coffee Pot” games, it is quickly apparent that the passion and fervor each community feels for their teams is no less intense or real. This rivalry, which started in 1926, draws huge local crowds and is one of the most intense and close rivalries in the state. Tullahoma travels just 10 short miles down the road to Coffee County, who is looking to rebound from last year’s 42-13 loss. Read more

Tullahoma / tn.gov

Tennessee National Guard, Active Army train together at TAG Match

Tennessee National Guard, Active Army train together at TAG Match

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. – Guardsmen from the Tennessee National Guard and Active Duty Soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, trained and competed against each other at the Tennessee National Guard’s Adjutant General Match, Aug. 20-22, at Tullahoma’s Volunteer Training Site. The TAG Match, hosted and organized by the Tennessee Combat Marksmanship... Read more

Huntland / ontargetnews.com

Thursday Prep Sports Schedule

Thursday Prep Sports Schedule

Huntland Middle School football vs Cornersville 6:00. Tullahoma Middle School football vs North Franklin County 6:30. Will is a Middle Tennessee native having been born and raised in Winchester. His love of radio began as a child listening to local stations on the way to school or while falling asleep at night. After High School, where he was active in student media, he attended the University of Tennessee majoring in Journalism and Electronic Media while covering sports for the campus radio station. He then moved into the business professionally as a board op/producer for Cumulus of Knoxville and the Vol Network. His radio journey then took him to Louisiana where he was the lead producer for ESPN New Orleans. After returning home to Winchester, he spent several years broadcasting local sports for stations in Franklin County before joining the Bowman Family. When he’s not at the station, Will enjoys spending time with his wife Shaina and his two fur babies (Toulouse and Belle), cheering on the Vols, Preds and Saints and in the kitchen or behind the grill trying out new recipes. Read more

Tullahoma Daily

Tullahoma Daily

Tullahoma, TN
Tullahoma, TN
Tullahoma, TN
