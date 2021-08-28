What's up: Leading stories in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, MN) The news in Buffalo never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Buffalo area, click here.

John E. Kock, 85 John E. Kock, 85, of Buffalo, passed away Aug. 22, at Abbott NW Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral service for John Kock will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29, with visitation one hour prior to the service all at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Buffalo. Private interment to follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Read more

Obituaries 8/26/21 Harland Leroy Anderson, age 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 17, 2021, at North Memorial Hospital. Harley was born on August 18th, 1923, to Hulda and Elmer Anderson on a farm five miles east of Buffalo. Harley attended country and town schools near Buffalo. He was drafted by the United States Army in 1949, where he served one year and an additional eight years on active reserve. In 1967, Harley joined the Buffalo flying club where he learned his love of flying. He was especially appreciative of his great instructors, Warren Ready and Wendell Setterberg. Read more

