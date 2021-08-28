Trending news headlines in Alexandria

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) The news in Alexandria never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Alexandria area, click here.

LATEST NEWS

Alexandria Black Sox take on Kimball in round of 32 at state tournament this weekend The Alexandria Black Sox qualified for the Minnesota Amateur Class C State Baseball tournament before the Region 16C title game against Fergus Falls on Aug. 14. But a 20-12 win over the Hurricanes already puts them further in the state tournament bracket than last season. Last summer, the Black Sox... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Alexandria Senior Center to host Fargo dance band A Fargo band that specializes in old-time dance music will perform at the Alexandria Senior Center from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. July Lee and her White Rose Band play many styles of music, from old-time waltz and polka, country music, rhumba and 40s and 50s foxtrots and swing. They perform as a duo, trio or four-piece as needed. Instruments include alto and tenor sax, clarinet, guitar, vocals, and accordion. On Sunday, they will perform as a duo. Read more

LOCAL PICK

1197 Moorstone Drive NE Alexandria, MN 56308 4 Beds | 4 Baths | 3,362 Sq Ft | Single Family Residence | MLS # 6088555. Quiet serenity is awaiting! This home has everything you are looking for. This home features 4 bedrooms all on the same level, multiple living spaces, large kitchen/dining room with a giant island for all of your hosting and family needs. The basement features both a living space, a large area for recreation, a dry bar and walkout patio overlooking the pond. A large 3 stall garage has been recently painted and is deep enough for cars and toys alike. The home is nestled into Geneva Golf Club on Hole #6 of the Ponds. This home has been beautifully maintained throughout its life and would be a great place to call your next home. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE