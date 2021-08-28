News wrap: Headlines in Batesville

Message to the Community from Chairman Wilson

The following message was sent by Chairman Perry L. Wilson to Lyon College’s community partners and College faculty, staff, and students on Thursday, August 26, 2021. I’m writing to let you know that the Lyon College Board of Trustees has accepted President W. Joseph King’s resignation effective immediately. We are thankful for Dr. King’s service and guidance during his presidency. The College has established numerous programs and initiatives that have flourished under his leadership including the College’s ROTC program and military science concentration. We are also grateful for Dr. King’s leadership in keeping our campus and our students safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are especially grateful for his leadership in establishing our ongoing exploration of a strategic partnership with the University of the Ozarks. Read more