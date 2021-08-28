News wrap: Headlines in Batesville
(BATESVILLE, AR) Here are today’s top stories from the Batesville area.
Pioneers focused on district title, deep playoff run
BATESVILLE – The Batesville Pioneers will almost start fresh on the offensive side of the ball. They will only return one starter. They will have five familiar faces on defense. The Pioneers made a trip to the 5A state playoffs last season after an 8-4 season in 2020. They lost... Read more
Working 4 You: Community frustrated over Lyon College president comments
LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — In Batesville there are new calls for the president of Lyon College to resign after he made some questionable statements. Dr. Joseph King was quoted in an article in The Chronicle of Higher Education titled, “Could Political Rhetoric Turn to Campus Violence.”. The article quotes King... Read more
If he said it, he didn't lie. Look at our public employees. That should give you a glimpse.
Our very own Independence County Judge Griffin, said in an article "That Independence County is full of good 'ol boys, and (Griffin) is one of them." Whaaaaatttt the fuuuuuk!!! 🤨🤨
Message to the Community from Chairman Wilson
The following message was sent by Chairman Perry L. Wilson to Lyon College’s community partners and College faculty, staff, and students on Thursday, August 26, 2021. I’m writing to let you know that the Lyon College Board of Trustees has accepted President W. Joseph King’s resignation effective immediately. We are thankful for Dr. King’s service and guidance during his presidency. The College has established numerous programs and initiatives that have flourished under his leadership including the College’s ROTC program and military science concentration. We are also grateful for Dr. King’s leadership in keeping our campus and our students safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are especially grateful for his leadership in establishing our ongoing exploration of a strategic partnership with the University of the Ozarks. Read more
So someone speaks the truth about the racism that exists in our community, people don't want to hear (or prefer to remain ignorant that it exists), we'd rather just force them to resign. I see what you are teaching.
MH hosts Batesville to open junior high football season
The junior high football season gets underway Thursday. Mountain Home will begin its campaign by welcoming Batesville to the Twin Lakes Area. The freshman squad will be in its second season under the leadership of head coach Greg Crow. Last year, the Junior Bombers ended up going 8-1. The eighth grade game kicks off at 6 p.m. followed by the freshman contest. Read more