Brookhaven, MS

News wrap: Top stories in Brookhaven

Brookhaven News Beat
 6 days ago

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Brookhaven.

For more stories like these, click here.

Lincoln County / dailyleader.com

Friday Night Lights Look-Ahead — High School Football Previews for Area Schools

Brookhaven Academy vs. Central Holmes Christian School. Brookhaven Academy opens the home portion of the schedule by taking on the Trojans from Lexington in Stone Stadium at Co-Lin as the game will be part of the KDMC Kickoff Classic. BA is 0-1 on the season after dropping their opener at... Read more

Brookhaven / dailyleader.com

KDMC at 185% capacity

More than 100,000 people are hospitalized nationwide with positive cases of COVID-19. King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven is at 185% capacity. The eight-bed intensive care unit is overflowing, and Emergency Room Manager Nick Smith said they routinely hold five to six COVID patients in the ER because there is no room in the ICU. Read more

Brookhaven / dailyleader.com

COVID-19: Doctor says ‘most of this is preventable’

Most of the COVID overcrowding issues in hospitals are preventable, according to a local internal medicine specialist. King’s Daughters Medical Center has an eight-bed intensive care unit. As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the Brookhaven hospital had 10 patients in ICU, nine on ventilators. Seventeen COVID-positive patients were hospitalized. “As many... Read more

Where is your data? It’s all skewed. Israeli data and UK’s is saying the opposite. Please don’t put articles out there without data to prove it. Otherwise you are just blowing smoke and people are sick of it. Thanks you.

And yes, it is preventable with nutrients, vitamins and minerals. Why isn’t any health professionals supporting anything other than the jab?

Brookhaven / dailyleader.com

Virus spread a preventable nightmare

COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Mississippi, heavily affecting hospitals and schools in what has been described by medical professionals as a preventable nightmare. More than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mississippi Friday morning, as well as 65 new deaths. The numbers reported by the Mississippi State... Read more

Brookhaven News Beat

With Brookhaven News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

