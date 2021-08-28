Cancel
East Liverpool, OH

What's up: Leading stories in East Liverpool

East Liverpool Updates
 6 days ago

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) The news in East Liverpool never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

East Liverpool / youtube.com

Get to know East Liverpool's Eric Williams: Big 22 Contender

2021 marks the 16th season for the WKBN-TV Big 22 Stay informed about Youngstown news, weather, sports and entertainment! Follow WKBN on our website: https://www.wkbn.com?ipid=youtubehp Read more

Columbiana County / wytv.com

Drug task force serves 2 warrants in Columbiana County

(WKBN) – More drugs are off the streets Wednesday night in Columbiana after the Columbiana Drug Task Force served two warrants Tuesday. Charges are pending after the warrants were served. The first was served at the 2400 block of Stagecoach Road in East Liverpool. Police found suspected crack cocaine. Agents... Read more

East Liverpool / theeastcountygazette.com

Salem Find Pot, Crack Cocaine, Explosives in Raids in East Liverpool! Read Full News

Members of the Columbiana County Drug Task Force requested backup from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms after serving a search warrant to a residence at 2450 Stagecoach Road in East Liverpool, Salem where the task force suspects to have found drug paraphernalia, including crack cocaine. However, the bureau was prompted to call in a bomb squad after finding materials supposedly being used for explosives. Read more

East Liverpool / morningjournalnews.com

James A. Koenig

EAST LIVERPOOL — James A. Koenig, 81, of East Liverpool passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at East Liverpool City Hospital. James was born in East Liverpool, Ohio on June 27, 1940 a son of the late William and S. Elizabeth (Smouse) Koenig. He was a US Army veteran proudly serving during the Vietnam War. James was a truck driver for Murray Trucking and retired from Transport America in 2005. He was a member of the Tri-State Lanes Men’s Bowling League and East Liverpool ELKS # 258. James attended Wellsville First Christian Church. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed spending time with his brothers playing cards and dominoes. Read more

With East Liverpool Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

