Mechanicsville news wrap: What’s trending

For more information visit http://26515LaurelGroveCourt.C21.com 26515 Laurel Grove Court Mechanicsville, MD 20659 MLS MDSM2001188 Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Half-Baths: 1 Building Area: 3068 Sq. Ft. This is a home that will fit your lifestyle! Sprawling split level home with over 3000sq ft of finished living space located in a desirable location. With an open free flowing interior, you will enjoy abundance of light. Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, upgraded cabinetry, and corian counter tops add loads of appeal. Two primary bedrooms - one on the main level complete with it's own bath and the other primary upstairs boasts of an expansive bedroom with sitting area , light & bright bay window, connecting bath having a whirlpool tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Lovely sun filled Florida room brings the outside in & leads to a wrap around covered porch. Awesome level yard with spectacular cherry blossom trees with rear yard being completely fenced in. Oversized two car garage completes the package. Contact Agent: The Summers & Hayden Team New Millennium Read more