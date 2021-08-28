Mechanicsville news wrap: What’s trending
(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) Here are today's top stories from the Mechanicsville area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Mechanicsville area, click here.
SMECO Holds 83rd Annual Meeting; Election Results Announced
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. - Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) held its 83rd Annual Meeting on August 26, 2021, at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall in Mechanicsville, Md. The Board of Directors election was conducted online and by mail prior to the meeting. The following SMECO members were elected to... Read more
MedStar St. Mary's Hospital Announces August SPIRIT Award Winners
LEONARDTOWN, Md. - Join us in celebrating Larrissa Briscoe and Fred Spalding, our August 2021 SPIRIT Award winners! These associates were nominated by their peers for demonstrating our SPIRIT values—Service, Patient First, Integrity, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork—in their roles at MedStar St. Mary’s. Larrissa, 3 Central ► “On a very... Read more
Residential for sale in Mechanicsville, MD - 27136 Oxley Drive
Listing Site: Property Site: https://tour.corelistingmachine.com/home/VCK4L8/27136-Oxley-Drive-Mechanicsville-MD-MDSM2000722 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 Square Feet: 2127 Price: $374,990 MLS ID: MDSM2000722 For more information about this property, please contact bryan clarke at 2405381284 or bryan.clarke0505@gmail.com. You can also text 7012344 to 67299. Last modified: 08/25/2021 06:23:58 pm Read more
Home For Sale: 26515 Laurel Grove Court, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://26515LaurelGroveCourt.C21.com 26515 Laurel Grove Court Mechanicsville, MD 20659 MLS MDSM2001188 Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Half-Baths: 1 Building Area: 3068 Sq. Ft. This is a home that will fit your lifestyle! Sprawling split level home with over 3000sq ft of finished living space located in a desirable location. With an open free flowing interior, you will enjoy abundance of light. Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, upgraded cabinetry, and corian counter tops add loads of appeal. Two primary bedrooms - one on the main level complete with it's own bath and the other primary upstairs boasts of an expansive bedroom with sitting area , light & bright bay window, connecting bath having a whirlpool tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Lovely sun filled Florida room brings the outside in & leads to a wrap around covered porch. Awesome level yard with spectacular cherry blossom trees with rear yard being completely fenced in. Oversized two car garage completes the package. Contact Agent: The Summers & Hayden Team New Millennium Read more
