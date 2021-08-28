Top stories trending in Aberdeen
Commerce Clean Energy Fund awards grants to 18 electricity grid modernization projects
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced approximately $3.9 million in grants from the state’s Clean Energy Fund for 18 electricity grid modernization projects across the state. Officials state that as Washington’s utilities advance towards the state’s goal of 100% clean electricity by 2045, the projects will advance a variety... Read more
Remembering Officer Gabe Forrest
The Washington Department of Corrections, with the help of the Behind the Badge Foundation, organized a memorial service on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam, Wash. to celebrate the life of Officer Gabe Forrest. Officer Forrest, 42 years of age, died on June 17, 2021 in the line of duty due to complications from COVID-19. “Gabe was the officer who always had your back. Whether at work or at home, if you needed something, it wasn’t ‘oh, let me check.’ Usually he had his best friend, Jerrod Crow, by his side and it was, ‘where at?’” said friend and fellow Corrections Officer Todd Goodwin. The memorial procession started in Aberdeen, with an escort from the Washington State Patrol, and stopped at Olympic Stadium for the service. Law enforcement from around the state was present along with the Seattle Police Department piper. Gabe’s family mentioned how humbled he would be of the recognition. The service featured Officer Forrest’s pastor, Bill Troxill, as the master of ceremonies, along with four additional speakers that included family and friends. The piper closed the ceremony after the benediction and the colors were retired as the procession returned to Aberdeen. A private graveside service for Officer Forrest’s family and friends featured a 21-gun salute, the playing of “Taps” and the presentation of the United States flag. “Simply put, Gabe loved to love. He loved by his smile, his shoulder or ear – helping you move, lending a hand, making you cookies or just showing up,” said his sister Nicole Brown. Read more
Local WSDOT projects delayed after only bid came in higher than expected
A project to do a number of improvements to local roads has been placed on hold after the bidding process. The Washington State Department of Transportation had gone out for bids on a project that would have brought improvements to downtown Aberdeen and Westport. The project would remove the traffic... Read more
