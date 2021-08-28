Trending news headlines in Athens
(ATHENS, TX) The news in Athens never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Athens area, click here.
Destination Texas: Get a taste of nature at East Texas Arboretum
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Arboretum has 100 acres of trees, plants and colorful flowers, many of which are native to the piney woods. “We’ve got some cone flowers, we’ve got some desert willow trees or plants, we got a confederate rose the pink that we always know when the rose is going to happen it’ll start blooming,” Master Gardner Margaret Dansby said. Read more
Lake Athens Baptist Church - Athens, TX Live Stream
August 25th, 2021 1 Peter 3 Wednesday Bible Study Read more
"The Book of Acts, Lesson 48", Aug 25, 2021 http://alvinwestsidechurch.com/ https://www.facebook.com/WestsideChurchofChristAlvinTX https://www.youtube.com/WestsideChurchofChrist CCLI # 1894501 Read more
Cardinal Club Golf Tournament scheduled Oct. 4
Entries are being sought for the Cardinal Club Golf Tournament. The fund raiser is set for Monday, Oct. 4 at Pinnacle Golf and Boat Club. Cost of the four-person scramble is $400 per team, which includes lunch. Teams can register for either the morning flight at 8 a.m. or the afternoon flight at 1 p.m., with prizes awarded for each flight. Read more
