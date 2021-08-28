Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Trending news headlines in Athens

Posted by 
Athens Journal
Athens Journal
 6 days ago

(ATHENS, TX) The news in Athens never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Athens area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Texas / arklatexhomepage.com

Destination Texas: Get a taste of nature at East Texas Arboretum

Destination Texas: Get a taste of nature at East Texas Arboretum

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Arboretum has 100 acres of trees, plants and colorful flowers, many of which are native to the piney woods. “We’ve got some cone flowers, we’ve got some desert willow trees or plants, we got a confederate rose the pink that we always know when the rose is going to happen it’ll start blooming,” Master Gardner Margaret Dansby said. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Athens / youtube.com

Lake Athens Baptist Church - Athens, TX Live Stream

Lake Athens Baptist Church - Athens, TX Live Stream

August 25th, 2021 1 Peter 3 Wednesday Bible Study Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Athens / youtube.com

"The Book of Acts, Lesson 48", Aug 25, 2021

"The Book of Acts, Lesson 48", Aug 25, 2021

"The Book of Acts, Lesson 48", Aug 25, 2021 http://alvinwestsidechurch.com/ https://www.facebook.com/WestsideChurchofChristAlvinTX https://www.youtube.com/WestsideChurchofChrist CCLI # 1894501 Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Athens / athensreview.com

Cardinal Club Golf Tournament scheduled Oct. 4

Cardinal Club Golf Tournament scheduled Oct. 4

Entries are being sought for the Cardinal Club Golf Tournament. The fund raiser is set for Monday, Oct. 4 at Pinnacle Golf and Boat Club. Cost of the four-person scramble is $400 per team, which includes lunch. Teams can register for either the morning flight at 8 a.m. or the afternoon flight at 1 p.m., with prizes awarded for each flight. Read more

Comments / 0

Athens Journal

Athens Journal

Athens, TX
146
Followers
382
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Athens Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
Place
Europe
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy