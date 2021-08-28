News wrap: Headlines in Crescent City

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) The news in Crescent City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Take a Hike: The Redwoods CRESCENT CITY, Cal--- This week, we adventure one of the most beautiful places in the entire country. Our hiking adventures take us to the stunning Redwoods. Just northeast of Crescent City and just off of Redwood Highway, you will find the Simpson-Reed Grove Trail. This one-mile walk likely won't challenge your cardio ability, but it will show you some of the most incredible trees you have seen. Read more

Experience key for the Warriors as they prepare for season opener The Del Norte Warriors will kick off the new high school football season on Friday night, with Enterprise High traveling to Crescent City for varsity and JV games. This year’s Del Norte varsity squad features plenty of experience, with seven of last season’s 10 all-league selections back with the team. Read more

Man killed in officer-involved shooting A 38-year-old man has been killed as a result of a police officer-involved shooting in Crescent City on Wednesday. Around 2:45 p.m. police officers from the California Highway Patrol and Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a disabled vehicle, which was blocking the road near Parkway Drive and Sherwood Lane. Upon their arrival, the officers discovered a man was walking in the road with a knife, according to a Thursday press release from the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office. Read more

