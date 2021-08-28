Cancel
Crescent City, CA

News wrap: Headlines in Crescent City

Crescent City News Watch
 6 days ago

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) The news in Crescent City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what's trending in your community.

Crescent City / kdrv.com

CRESCENT CITY, Cal--- This week, we adventure one of the most beautiful places in the entire country. Our hiking adventures take us to the stunning Redwoods. Just northeast of Crescent City and just off of Redwood Highway, you will find the Simpson-Reed Grove Trail. This one-mile walk likely won't challenge your cardio ability, but it will show you some of the most incredible trees you have seen. Read more

Crescent City / triplicate.com

The Del Norte Warriors will kick off the new high school football season on Friday night, with Enterprise High traveling to Crescent City for varsity and JV games. This year’s Del Norte varsity squad features plenty of experience, with seven of last season’s 10 all-league selections back with the team. Read more

Crescent City / triplicate.com

A 38-year-old man has been killed as a result of a police officer-involved shooting in Crescent City on Wednesday. Around 2:45 p.m. police officers from the California Highway Patrol and Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a disabled vehicle, which was blocking the road near Parkway Drive and Sherwood Lane. Upon their arrival, the officers discovered a man was walking in the road with a knife, according to a Thursday press release from the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office. Read more

why is it blacks do no wrong, but what blacks don't put out there are the video of them robbing elderly people, always got to outnumbered someone to beat them, stealing, abuse on children ,black cop shot kills unarmed white women for standing up for AMERICA no charges, ...

A white man from the hills of North Carolina was parked in his truck in front of the Capital building in Washington DC threatening to blow it up and everyone in inside of it a week ago..Guess what he's still alive..Go figure 🤔!

Crescent City / kymkemp.com

On the afternoon of Wednesday, August 25, 2021, about 2:45 p.m., the lives of law enforcement officers in Del Norte County and, Robert Anderson, a father of three and a former bus driver hailed as a “hero,” converged tragically. According to the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Department, “Crescent City California... Read more

personally if someone came at me with a weapon I would defend myself. just say my opinion.

With Crescent City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

