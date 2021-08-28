Trending local news in Berea
(BEREA, KY) Here are today’s top stories from the Berea area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Berea area, click here.
At Berea College, students positive with COVID-19 may have to withdraw from classes
BEREA, Ky. — If a student tests positive for COVID-19 at Berea College, there is a possibility that the student may have to withdraw from classes according to their COVID-19 procedures. What You Need To Know. Testing positive and quarantines may require students to withdraw from classes, the college's president... Read more
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Pirates set to take on Paris
The Pirates (1-0) hadn't won a game in almost two years - 658 days. So, they had reason to celebrate. That party didn't last long, though. "They were able to enjoy it over the weekend, but they knew we had a game this week," first-year Berea Community coach Frank Parks said. "There really wasn't much of a hangover. I was really impressed with them." Read more
H.S. sports roundup: Scott County’s first goal of season not enough to stop Berea
Scott County boys' soccer scored its initial goal of the season right out of the gate Tuesday night, but Berea controlled the remainder of the match for a 3-1 win in a battle of programs seeking their first notch in that column. Elijah Tarter put the Cardinals (0-3) in front... Read more
Berea teacher announces run for U.S. House
Democrat Chris Preece thinks that Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District has “a representation problem,” which is why he says he plans to enter the race to represent the district in the 2022 election. “(Current Sixth District Congressman) Andy Barr, I don’t think, represents the area or the people very well,” Preece... Read more
Comments / 0