Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berea, KY

Trending local news in Berea

Posted by 
Berea News Flash
Berea News Flash
 6 days ago

(BEREA, KY) Here are today’s top stories from the Berea area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Berea area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Berea / spectrumnews1.com

At Berea College, students positive with COVID-19 may have to withdraw from classes

At Berea College, students positive with COVID-19 may have to withdraw from classes

BEREA, Ky. — If a student tests positive for COVID-19 at Berea College, there is a possibility that the student may have to withdraw from classes according to their COVID-19 procedures. What You Need To Know. Testing positive and quarantines may require students to withdraw from classes, the college's president... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Berea / richmondregister.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Pirates set to take on Paris

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Pirates set to take on Paris

The Pirates (1-0) hadn't won a game in almost two years - 658 days. So, they had reason to celebrate. That party didn't last long, though. "They were able to enjoy it over the weekend, but they knew we had a game this week," first-year Berea Community coach Frank Parks said. "There really wasn't much of a hangover. I was really impressed with them." Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Berea / news-graphic.com

H.S. sports roundup: Scott County’s first goal of season not enough to stop Berea

H.S. sports roundup: Scott County’s first goal of season not enough to stop Berea

Scott County boys' soccer scored its initial goal of the season right out of the gate Tuesday night, but Berea controlled the remainder of the match for a 3-1 win in a battle of programs seeking their first notch in that column. Elijah Tarter put the Cardinals (0-3) in front... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Berea / winchestersun.com

Berea teacher announces run for U.S. House

Berea teacher announces run for U.S. House

Democrat Chris Preece thinks that Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District has “a representation problem,” which is why he says he plans to enter the race to represent the district in the 2022 election. “(Current Sixth District Congressman) Andy Barr, I don’t think, represents the area or the people very well,” Preece... Read more

Comments / 0

Berea News Flash

Berea News Flash

Berea, KY
168
Followers
411
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Berea News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berea, KY
Berea, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy