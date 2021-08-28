Trending local news in Berea

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Pirates set to take on Paris

The Pirates (1-0) hadn't won a game in almost two years - 658 days. So, they had reason to celebrate. That party didn't last long, though. "They were able to enjoy it over the weekend, but they knew we had a game this week," first-year Berea Community coach Frank Parks said. "There really wasn't much of a hangover. I was really impressed with them." Read more