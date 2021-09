John Cena's SummerSlam went from bad to worse last month. After losing the WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns in the show's main event, Cena wound up being the target of a returning Brock Lesnar after the cameras stopped rolling. "The Beast" planted Cena with a pair of German suplexes and an F-5, leaving the 16-time world champion in a heap. Cena announced he was returning to his acting career the following day, but he wound up getting asked about Lesnar while on The Dan Patrick Show this week.