Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

News wrap: Headlines in Ottawa

Posted by 
Ottawa Bulletin
Ottawa Bulletin
 6 days ago

(OTTAWA, IL) What’s going on in Ottawa? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Grand Rapids / youtube.com

Grand Rapids event to commemorate 1821 Treaty of Chicago

Grand Rapids event to commemorate 1821 Treaty of Chicago

This Sunday marks the 200th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Chicago. (Aug. 25, 2021) Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Ottawa / classichits106.com

Ottawa Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile

Ottawa Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile

OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Health Department received confirmation that mosquitoes from Ottawa tested positive for West Nile virus. The mosquitoes were collected on August 25th and Environmental Health staff were able to conduct the confirmatory test on the mosquitoes at the Health Department. This is the first documented West Nile virus activity in LaSalle County this year. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Lasalle County / wcsjnews.com

LaSalle County Confirms West Nile Virus Identified in Mosquitoes Near Ottawa

LaSalle County Confirms West Nile Virus Identified in Mosquitoes Near Ottawa

The LaSalle County Health Department received confirmation that mosquitoes from Ottawa tested positive for West Nile virus. The mosquitoes were collected on August 25th and this is the first documented West Nile virus activity in LaSalle County this year. Health officials say it is important that people be conscientious about self-protection whenever they are outside during the evening hours. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Ottawa / youtube.com

Downtown Ottawa, IL

Downtown Ottawa, IL

Read more

Comments / 0

Ottawa Bulletin

Ottawa Bulletin

Ottawa, IL
115
Followers
378
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ottawa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

News wrap: Headlines in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) The news in Portland never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

News wrap: Headlines in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) What’s going on in Phoenix? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Phoenix area, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy