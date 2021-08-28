Brookings news wrap: What’s trending

(BROOKINGS, SD) The news in Brookings never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

City of Brookings Public Works Director indicted for embezzlement in Minnehaha County The current City of Brookings Public Works Director has been indicted for felony embezzlement by a Minnehaha County Grand Jury. Duane Buthe was indicted Thursday for grand theft by embezzlement. The 40-year-old Buthe became Brookings Public Works Director in March of this year. Brookings County States Attorney Dan Nelson is... Read more

Lohr commits $5 million to endow the dean’s position of SDSU’s Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering The namesake of the Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering at South Dakota State University has committed $5 million to create an endowed dean position in the college, President Barry H. Dunn announced Thursday afternoon in the Chicoine Architecture, Mathematics and Engineering Hall. The endowment will provide $200,000 or more... Read more

City of Brookings Progress Report | August 24, 2021 City of Brookings Assistant City Manager Jacob Meshke presents the August 2021 Brookings Progress Report on August 24, 2021. Read more

