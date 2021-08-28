Cancel
Brookings, SD

Brookings news wrap: What's trending

Brookings Journal
 6 days ago

(BROOKINGS, SD) The news in Brookings never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

City of Brookings Public Works Director indicted for embezzlement in Minnehaha County

City of Brookings Public Works Director indicted for embezzlement in Minnehaha County

The current City of Brookings Public Works Director has been indicted for felony embezzlement by a Minnehaha County Grand Jury. Duane Buthe was indicted Thursday for grand theft by embezzlement. The 40-year-old Buthe became Brookings Public Works Director in March of this year. Brookings County States Attorney Dan Nelson is... Read more

How odd South Dakota DCI has zero problem indict public employee from one sector, but refuse to indict, a public employee LEO for worse crimes. LEO, Minnehaha county asp instructor Ron Schwint, transfer Women college students presentations in as his skill sets, fatten his LinkedIn resume, to gain promotions/ notary as all of LE consultant, and worse he even sold Women presentations to the highest bidder ( corporate ) pocket Women cash. He destroyed many Women futures, destroy her higher edu/ employment opportunities for life. ANd DCI Agent Stevens regard Women that reject male LEO, steal her analysis skill sets, as a sign of a severe mental disease. schizophrenia, label a tool for LEO males legalize embezzlement, reward themselves for engage in public corruption

Lohr commits $5 million to endow the dean’s position of SDSU’s Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering

Lohr commits $5 million to endow the dean's position of SDSU's Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering

The namesake of the Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering at South Dakota State University has committed $5 million to create an endowed dean position in the college, President Barry H. Dunn announced Thursday afternoon in the Chicoine Architecture, Mathematics and Engineering Hall. The endowment will provide $200,000 or more... Read more

City of Brookings Progress Report | August 24, 2021

City of Brookings Progress Report | August 24, 2021

City of Brookings Assistant City Manager Jacob Meshke presents the August 2021 Brookings Progress Report on August 24, 2021. Read more

Students provide economic boost as they return to state campuses

Students provide economic boost as they return to state campuses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students have returned to college campuses all across South Dakota, and for communities like Brookings, when the students come back for classes it can certainly be felt in the local economy. Each fall, thousands of students flood Brookings for the beginning of the... Read more

Brookings Journal

With Brookings Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

