Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan, WY

Trending local news in Sheridan

Posted by 
Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
 6 days ago

(SHERIDAN, WY) Here are today’s top stories from the Sheridan area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sheridan area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Sheridan / sheridanmedia.com

City to Seek Grant Writing Consultant

City to Seek Grant Writing Consultant

The City of Sheridan intends to advertise for the services of a grant writing consultant to aid staff in applying for grants, in particular grants associated with the American Rescue Plan Act. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. City Public Works Director Lane Thompson, at a recent Council study... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Sheridan / sheridanmedia.com

Bronc Football Season Opens Tomorrow in Laramie / Cowboy Football Opens a Week From Saturday / Broncos v Rams Saturday Night

Bronc Football Season Opens Tomorrow in Laramie / Cowboy Football Opens a Week From Saturday / Broncos v Rams Saturday Night

BRONC FOOTBALL – The Sheridan Bronc football team plays their season opener at Laramie tomorrow the First Federal bank and trust pregame show will start the broadcast at 5:30 with kickoff at 6:00 on 14-10 KWYO and 106.9 FM. The Broncs end preseason practice today other than game planning for... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Sheridan / sheridanmedia.com

Sheridan Woman Sentenced for Felony Drug Possession

Sheridan Woman Sentenced for Felony Drug Possession

A sentencing hearing for 26-year-old Savannah Schaffer of Sheridan was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court. Schaffer, on November 18, 2020, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance- Marijuana, and Driving Under Suspension after she arrived late to the Sheridan Police Department for her scheduled breath test as part of the 24/7 Sobriety Program. According to the affidavit of probable cause, Schaffer had left her vehicle running in the parking lot of the Police Department when she went inside for the scheduled breath test, and when an officer with the PD entered the vehicle to retrieve the keys after Schaffer had been arrested for showing up late for the test, the officer noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded methamphetamine, marijuana and various drug paraphernalia. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Sheridan / sheridanmedia.com

Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter in need of good foster homes

Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter in need of good foster homes

The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter has experienced a high number of dog surrenders. Currently, there is a waiting list to surrender dogs at the shelter. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse, Dog and Cat Shelter Executive Director Jill Moriarty asked willing Sheridan residents for a little help to foster dogs that are awaiting a new home. Read more

Comments / 0

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan, WY
53
Followers
398
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Sheridan, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy