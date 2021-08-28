Trending local news in Sheridan

Sheridan Woman Sentenced for Felony Drug Possession

A sentencing hearing for 26-year-old Savannah Schaffer of Sheridan was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court. Schaffer, on November 18, 2020, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance- Marijuana, and Driving Under Suspension after she arrived late to the Sheridan Police Department for her scheduled breath test as part of the 24/7 Sobriety Program. According to the affidavit of probable cause, Schaffer had left her vehicle running in the parking lot of the Police Department when she went inside for the scheduled breath test, and when an officer with the PD entered the vehicle to retrieve the keys after Schaffer had been arrested for showing up late for the test, the officer noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded methamphetamine, marijuana and various drug paraphernalia. Read more