Trending local news in Sheridan

City to Seek Grant Writing Consultant
The City of Sheridan intends to advertise for the services of a grant writing consultant to aid staff in applying for grants, in particular grants associated with the American Rescue Plan Act. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. City Public Works Director Lane Thompson, at a recent Council study... Read more
Bronc Football Season Opens Tomorrow in Laramie / Cowboy Football Opens a Week From Saturday / Broncos v Rams Saturday Night
BRONC FOOTBALL – The Sheridan Bronc football team plays their season opener at Laramie tomorrow the First Federal bank and trust pregame show will start the broadcast at 5:30 with kickoff at 6:00 on 14-10 KWYO and 106.9 FM. The Broncs end preseason practice today other than game planning for... Read more
Sheridan Woman Sentenced for Felony Drug Possession
A sentencing hearing for 26-year-old Savannah Schaffer of Sheridan was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court. Schaffer, on November 18, 2020, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance- Marijuana, and Driving Under Suspension after she arrived late to the Sheridan Police Department for her scheduled breath test as part of the 24/7 Sobriety Program. According to the affidavit of probable cause, Schaffer had left her vehicle running in the parking lot of the Police Department when she went inside for the scheduled breath test, and when an officer with the PD entered the vehicle to retrieve the keys after Schaffer had been arrested for showing up late for the test, the officer noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded methamphetamine, marijuana and various drug paraphernalia. Read more
Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter in need of good foster homes
The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter has experienced a high number of dog surrenders. Currently, there is a waiting list to surrender dogs at the shelter. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse, Dog and Cat Shelter Executive Director Jill Moriarty asked willing Sheridan residents for a little help to foster dogs that are awaiting a new home. Read more
