Top Fallon news stories

People: Gary Fields joins Fallon office of Sierra Nevada Properties Sierra Nevada Properties recently announced Gary Fields as the firm’s newest real estate agent, working out of the Fallon office. Fields joins SNP with more than 6 years of experience in residential real estate. He grew up in Modesto, California, and relocated to Reno in 1997, according to an Aug. 13 press release. Read more

Fallon football game vs. Reed cancelled due to smoke Fallon's football game against Reed on Friday has been cancelled due to air quality concerns. Fallon coach Brooke Hill said his team had only one practice this week because of the smoky conditions and felt it would not be safe as they're not prepared enough to compete. The game was... Read more

