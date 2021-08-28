Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

‘LPBW’ Amy Roloff Reveals Nosey & Noisy Wedding Crasher

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amy Roloff of LPBW revealed she and Chris had a wedding crasher on the property yesterday. With Amy Roloff being a reality TV star, it isn’t unfounded that someone might try to crash her and Chris’ special day. After all, Amy Roloff has a lot of fans and followers. Moreover, Little People, Big World fans have been anticipating this big day for a while.

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 0

TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Roloff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little People#Big World#Instagram Stories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Lilah Roloff Went To Amy’s Wedding For One Reason Only

The Roloff family converged on Roloff Farms over the weekend to celebrate Amy Roloff’s wedding. Among the guests were Amy’s grandchildren, including Lilah. Her big brother had an important role in the ceremony as ring bearer. Lilah wasn’t in the wedding party, but she was clearly living her best life during the reception. Find out the real reason she went to Amy’s wedding.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff: No, Matt Isn't Invited to My Wedding! Here's Why.

Amy Roloff is moving closer and closer to her big day. As the Little People, Big World star gets ready to marry Chris Marek, however, she has some big news to share:. Ex-husband Matt Roloff will NOT be a part of the ceremony or the reception. He has not been...
Relationshipsnickiswift.com

LPBW's Matt Roloff And Caryn Chandler Take A Big Step In Their Relationship

"Little People, Big World" stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are blissfully in love, but it looks like they took their relationship to the next level. Matt was previously married to Amy Roloff, beginning in 1987, but they divorced in 2016, according to Us Weekly. He started dating Caryn in 2017 and seems happy in this new chapter of his life. Matt gushed over Caryn on Valentine's Day, writing on Instagram, "Happy Valentines Day to my Love my best friend..The one who makes me enjoy, smile and laugh about life everyday. I love you Caryn."
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Isabel Roloff Praised For Keeping The Peace Amid Family Feud

Isabel Roloff is trying to keep her family together amid a rumored feud. For months, fans have thought that Audrey and Tori Roloff are on poor terms. There have been several hints that they might not be getting along. For one, they aren’t seen together very often. They also no longer interact with one another on social media. Fans have found several other pieces of evidence, further adding to the possibility that the two are fighting.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Amy Roloff Shares Sad News About Her Dad

It's getting close to Amy Roloff's wedding, but the "Little People, Big World'' star may not be able to have her dad walk her down the aisle. Amy has been sharing details about her upcoming nuptials to Chris Marek on both the hit TLC show and social media. She gave fans a sneak peek of her bridal shower, which included a hilarious cardboard cutout of Chris and a few gifts to spice up the marriage. "Had a good time at the bridal shower Lisa and Debi [gave] to me. And oh some of the gifts will definitely add a little spice, if you know what I mean, and inspire me in the kitchen," Amy wrote to Instagram. In a separate post, she also revealed she and Chris were working on a wood project for their wedding — although her contribution may have been minimal. "Chris is really doing all of it," she quipped. But the pair are quite the hands-on couple, having gone on their first date at a Paint and Sip class, per Screen Rant.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Molly Roloff & Husband Joel Silvius Surface In RARE Family Photo

Molly Roloff and her husband Joel Silvius stay out of the glow of her parents and far away from the LPBW spotlight. So, it is extremely rare to see a photo of Amy and Matt Roloff’s daughter and her husband Joel. But, there was a RARE photo of Molly Roloff that popped up on Instagram very briefly last night. The photo of this elusive member of the Roloff family, however, has since been removed from social media. As the LPBW family knows too well, however, once you post something on the internet… It can never be removed completely.
Relationship AdviceThe Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Wedding Chapel: It's Complete! And Beautiful!

Mere days before Amy Roloff is set to walk down the aisle with Chris Marek, we have our first look at exactly where she'll be walking down the aisle... Earlier this week, the Little People, Big World patriarch announce to his many Instagram followers that he's completed work on Amy's wedding chapel.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Watch Jackson & Ember Roloff Walk Down Aisle At Amy And Chris’ Wedding

Jackson and Ember Roloff were blessed with the roles of ring bearer and flower girl at Amy and Chris Marek’s wedding. As LPBW fans know, yesterday was the big day. Amy Roloff walked down the aisle and started her life as the wife of Chris Marek. Fans of the TLC family spent the entire day eagerly awaiting updates, photos, or social media posts of some kind.
Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

Matt Roloff Speaks out on Ex-Wife Amy’s Wedding Ceremony

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff wed Chris Marek on Saturday at Roloff Farms. Days after the event, Amy’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, weighed in on the nuptials via Instagram. There’s clearly no bad blood between the exes, as Matt wished Amy and Chris well and shared how thrilled he was that they chose Roloff Farms as their wedding location.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jacob Roloff’s Alleged Abuser: Was The TLC Producer Reprimanded?

It’s been several months since Jacob Roloff dropped a bomb on LPBW fans by alleging he was molested as a child by a TLC producer. Fans of the reality TV show were devastated for Jacob. Likewise, fans had a lot of mixed feelings as some questioned why Amy and Matt Roloff allowed their son to spend time alone with the production team which allowed something like this to happen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy