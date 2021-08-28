Cancel
Watertown, SD

What's up: Leading stories in Watertown

Posted by 
Watertown News Watch
Watertown News Watch
 6 days ago

(WATERTOWN, SD) What’s going on in Watertown? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Watertown area, click here.

Watertown / keloland.com

Eye on KELOLAND: Lake Kampeska comes to life

Eye on KELOLAND: Lake Kampeska comes to life

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Big things are happening at Lake Kampeska in Watertown. A new marina and resort have been talked about for years, but the new multi-million dollar Stony Point is beginning to take shape. Lake Kampeska is beautiful, surrounded by all sorts of lake cabins and homes. But... Read more

South Dakota / keloland.com

First@4: AG Ravnsborg sentenced; Storms leave damage in wake in South Dakota; Three in custody following murder investigation

First@4: AG Ravnsborg sentenced; Storms leave damage in wake in South Dakota; Three in custody following murder investigation

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been ordered to pay $1,000 for the two misdemeanor counts, more than $3,000 to Hyde County for costs associated with the investigation, and to perform public service on distracted driving education. Read more

Watertown / thepublicopinion.com

Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce boosted work to help local businesses during pandemic

Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce boosted work to help local businesses during pandemic

More than a year of uncertainty for area businesses in the wake of COVID-19 put the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce to work in trying to preserve the financial backbone of the community. Businesses are bouncing back from the pandemic, but the chamber’s outside-the-box thinking during the rough stretch has... Read more

Pierre / capjournal.com

Govs volleyball defeats Watertown in Stoeser’s debut

Govs volleyball defeats Watertown in Stoeser’s debut

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team faced the Watertown Arrows at Watertown Civic Arena in Watertown on Tuesday. The Govs won 3-1. Set scores were 25-11, 19-25, 25-8 and 25-22. The match was the head coaching debut for Govs head coach Tiffany Stoeser. Junior outside hitter/defensive specialist Ayvrie Kaiser... Read more

Watertown News Watch

Watertown News Watch

Watertown, SD
With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

