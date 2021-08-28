What's up: Leading stories in Watertown

(WATERTOWN, SD) What’s going on in Watertown? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Watertown area, click here.

LOCAL PICK

Eye on KELOLAND: Lake Kampeska comes to life WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Big things are happening at Lake Kampeska in Watertown. A new marina and resort have been talked about for years, but the new multi-million dollar Stony Point is beginning to take shape. Lake Kampeska is beautiful, surrounded by all sorts of lake cabins and homes. But... Read more

LATEST NEWS

First@4: AG Ravnsborg sentenced; Storms leave damage in wake in South Dakota; Three in custody following murder investigation SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been ordered to pay $1,000 for the two misdemeanor counts, more than $3,000 to Hyde County for costs associated with the investigation, and to perform public service on distracted driving education. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce boosted work to help local businesses during pandemic More than a year of uncertainty for area businesses in the wake of COVID-19 put the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce to work in trying to preserve the financial backbone of the community. Businesses are bouncing back from the pandemic, but the chamber’s outside-the-box thinking during the rough stretch has... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE