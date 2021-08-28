Cancel
MLB

Jahmai Jones not in Orioles' lineup Saturday night

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Orioles infielder Jahmai Jones is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Jones is being replaced at second base by Jorge Mateo against Rays starter Michael Wacha. In 18 plate appearances this season, Jones has a .118 batting average with a .343 OPS and 2...

Jorge Mateo
Michael Wacha
#Infielder#Ops#The Tampa Bay Rays
