Oxford, NC

News wrap: Headlines in Oxford

Oxford Journal
Oxford Journal
 6 days ago

(OXFORD, NC) What’s going on in Oxford? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Oxford area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE
Oxford / heartofncweddings.com

Arika Jordan Photography Captured Dreamy Wedding at Morgan Farms in Oxford, NC

Arika Jordan Photography Captured Dreamy Wedding at Morgan Farms in Oxford, NC

Gerri Anna Hedgepeth and Dalton Pendergrass were together four years before a surprise engagement on Gerri Anna’s birthday at Kings Dominion Amusement Park. After saying yes, the couple celebrated their engagement and the bride-to-be’s birthday with a day full of roller coasters. Raleigh wedding photographer Gerri Anna and fiance Dalton then weathered the roller coaster ride of a COVID-19 engagement and celebrated their long-awaited wedding day with an intimate ceremony at Morgan Farms in Oxford, North Carolina. Keep reading to hear how the couple’s colorful wedding day became a family affair. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE
Oxford / hendersondispatch.com

Oxford Prep defeats J.F. Webb, improves to 5-0

Oxford Prep defeats J.F. Webb, improves to 5-0

OXFORD — The Oxford Prep volleyball team is currently enjoying one of their best starts in program history. By defeating J.F. Webb in three sets on Thursday evening, Oxford Prep completed a season sweep of their local rival and improved to 5-0 before beginning Triangle North 1A Conference play in a couple of weeks. Read more

LOCAL PICK
Henderson / hendersondispatch.com

Oxford builders volunteering to help with home repairs

Oxford builders volunteering to help with home repairs

HENDERSON — Team members from Clayton Oxford, an off-site home building facility with Clayton Home Building Group, spent the day volunteering with Rebuilding Hope Inc., a Henderson based nonprofit that makes home repairs for those who have financial barriers or are physically unable to do the repairs themselves. Five team... Read more

Oxford Journal

Oxford Journal

Oxford, NC
