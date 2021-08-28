News wrap: Headlines in Oxford

(OXFORD, NC) What’s going on in Oxford? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Arika Jordan Photography Captured Dreamy Wedding at Morgan Farms in Oxford, NC Gerri Anna Hedgepeth and Dalton Pendergrass were together four years before a surprise engagement on Gerri Anna’s birthday at Kings Dominion Amusement Park. After saying yes, the couple celebrated their engagement and the bride-to-be’s birthday with a day full of roller coasters. Raleigh wedding photographer Gerri Anna and fiance Dalton then weathered the roller coaster ride of a COVID-19 engagement and celebrated their long-awaited wedding day with an intimate ceremony at Morgan Farms in Oxford, North Carolina. Keep reading to hear how the couple’s colorful wedding day became a family affair. Read more

Oxford Prep defeats J.F. Webb, improves to 5-0 OXFORD — The Oxford Prep volleyball team is currently enjoying one of their best starts in program history. By defeating J.F. Webb in three sets on Thursday evening, Oxford Prep completed a season sweep of their local rival and improved to 5-0 before beginning Triangle North 1A Conference play in a couple of weeks. Read more

