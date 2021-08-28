Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keene, NH

What's up: Leading stories in Keene

Posted by 
Keene Times
Keene Times
 6 days ago

(KEENE, NH) The news in Keene never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Keene / sentinelsource.com

Britany Barron to plead guilty to falsifying evidence in Keene man's slaying

Britany Barron to plead guilty to falsifying evidence in Keene man's slaying

Britany Barron, the Jaffrey woman accused of hiding Keene resident Jonathan Amerault’s body after, authorities say, her husband killed him last year, plans to plead guilty to charges stemming from Amerault’s death, according to a new court filing. Documents filed Friday in Coos County Superior Court, where Barron faces three... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Keene / sentinelsource.com

Councilor offers alternative option to honor former Keene mayor

Councilor offers alternative option to honor former Keene mayor

After failing to win a Keene committee's support, the city councilor who proposed renaming North Bridge in honor of the late former Mayor Philip "Dale" Pregent has suggested focusing on another bridge instead. Pregent, who died in March at the age of 84, served two terms as mayor and also... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Keene / sentinelsource.com

Keene State freshmen look beyond pandemic protocols to year ahead

Keene State freshmen look beyond pandemic protocols to year ahead

Eric Brown was hoping he wouldn’t have to begin his freshman year at Keene State College under COVID-19 protocols like regular testing and mandatory indoor masking. “But whatever, it’s COVID,” said Brown, a Londonderry resident planning to study cybersecurity. “You have to work around it.”. Like all of the roughly... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Keene / sentinelsource.com

Keene Music Festival

Keene Music Festival

It’s been two years since the last festival, but even a pandemic couldn’t stop the event’s 20th anniversary from happening. The Keene Music Festival is back in action, happening next Saturday, September 4, with 10 hours of free live original music featuring more than 40 performers from the region on six stages on and around Main Street. Read more

Comments / 0

Keene Times

Keene Times

Keene, NH
74
Followers
455
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keene, NH
Keene, NH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy