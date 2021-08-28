What's up: Leading stories in Keene

(KEENE, NH) The news in Keene never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Britany Barron to plead guilty to falsifying evidence in Keene man's slaying Britany Barron, the Jaffrey woman accused of hiding Keene resident Jonathan Amerault’s body after, authorities say, her husband killed him last year, plans to plead guilty to charges stemming from Amerault’s death, according to a new court filing. Documents filed Friday in Coos County Superior Court, where Barron faces three... Read more

Councilor offers alternative option to honor former Keene mayor After failing to win a Keene committee's support, the city councilor who proposed renaming North Bridge in honor of the late former Mayor Philip "Dale" Pregent has suggested focusing on another bridge instead. Pregent, who died in March at the age of 84, served two terms as mayor and also... Read more

Keene State freshmen look beyond pandemic protocols to year ahead Eric Brown was hoping he wouldn’t have to begin his freshman year at Keene State College under COVID-19 protocols like regular testing and mandatory indoor masking. “But whatever, it’s COVID,” said Brown, a Londonderry resident planning to study cybersecurity. “You have to work around it.”. Like all of the roughly... Read more

