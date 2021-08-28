Trending local news in Marshfield

Cancel
Marshfield, WI

Marshfield News Flash
Marshfield News Flash
 6 days ago

(MARSHFIELD, WI) What’s going on in Marshfield? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Marshfield area, click here.

Stevens Point / wausaupilotandreview.com

UWSP community COVID-19 testing sites expand hours

UWSP community COVID-19 testing sites expand hours

Free rapid-results COVID-19 tests, available to community members at all three University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campuses, have expanded hours of availability. BinaxNow antigen testing, with results available in 15 minutes, are offered at the following UW-Stevens Point locations:. Stevens Point – Special weekend hours Aug. 28-29: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Monday... Read more

Marshfield / youtube.com

Land For Sale: Ives St, Marshfield, WI 54449 | CENTURY 21

Land For Sale: Ives St, Marshfield, WI 54449 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://IvesSt.C21.com Ives St Marshfield, WI 54449 MLS 22100631 They Are Not Making Any More Land! Breathtaking views can be yours! This incredible land butts up to the Yellow River. A 27+ acre dream land literally just minutes from everything! Whether you want the ultimate parcel to build on or if you choose to develop the land...it's a win/win! Don't wait until everything around the city is gone! Call Today! Contact Agent: C21 Team Community Gold Key Realty, Inc. Read more

Wisconsin / waow.com

Fair fun has returned to Marshfield

Fair fun has returned to Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wisc. (WAOW)-- The Central Wisconsin State Fair as returned. After being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, it's making it's return to the Marshfield fairgrounds, filled with fun for all ages to enjoy. Food vendors, carnival rides, and a multitude of agriculture will all be features at this years... Read more

Marshfield / onfocus.news

2021 Marshfield Tigers Football Season Preview

2021 Marshfield Tigers Football Season Preview

Marshfield (OnFocus) – The Marshfield Tigers Football Program under Head Coach Dennis Goettl has produced excellent teams year in and year out, and for the 2021 season, the expectations remain the same: compete for a conference title. We caught up with Head Coach Dennis Goettl with our season preview to... Read more

Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield, WI
With Marshfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Local News
