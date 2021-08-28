Trending local news in Marshfield

(MARSHFIELD, WI) What’s going on in Marshfield? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Marshfield area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

UWSP community COVID-19 testing sites expand hours Free rapid-results COVID-19 tests, available to community members at all three University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campuses, have expanded hours of availability. BinaxNow antigen testing, with results available in 15 minutes, are offered at the following UW-Stevens Point locations:. Stevens Point – Special weekend hours Aug. 28-29: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Monday... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Land For Sale: Ives St, Marshfield, WI 54449 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://IvesSt.C21.com Ives St Marshfield, WI 54449 MLS 22100631 They Are Not Making Any More Land! Breathtaking views can be yours! This incredible land butts up to the Yellow River. A 27+ acre dream land literally just minutes from everything! Whether you want the ultimate parcel to build on or if you choose to develop the land...it's a win/win! Don't wait until everything around the city is gone! Call Today! Contact Agent: C21 Team Community Gold Key Realty, Inc. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Fair fun has returned to Marshfield MARSHFIELD, Wisc. (WAOW)-- The Central Wisconsin State Fair as returned. After being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, it's making it's return to the Marshfield fairgrounds, filled with fun for all ages to enjoy. Food vendors, carnival rides, and a multitude of agriculture will all be features at this years... Read more

LATEST NEWS