Top stories trending in Brownwood

Brown County United Way announces 2022 Campaign Chair

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (News Release) — The Brown County United Way announces that Brandon Price, Assistant Store Director of United Supermarket in Brownwood, will serve as chair of the 2022 annual community campaign, which is set to kick off on August 31st, 2021. As campaign chair, Price will connect with area corporations to share the impact of the Brown County United Way's work in the community. The annual community campaign enables the Brown County United Way to help struggling neighbors throughout the region with immediate basic needs to achieve long-term financial stability and success.