Top stories trending in Brownwood

Brownwood, TX

Brownwood Dispatch
Brownwood Dispatch
 6 days ago

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Brownwood area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Brownwood area, click here.

Brownwood

United Way to kick off campaign Aug. 31 at Underwood's Cafeteria

The Brown County United Way announced its 2022 Campaign will kick off Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Underwood’s Cafeteria from 11 a.m. t0 2 p.m., dine-in only. The United Way also announced Brandon Price, assistant store director of United Supermarket in Brownwood, will serve as chair of the 2022 annual community campaign. Read more

Brownwood

Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Best Western Plus Riata

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Best Western Plus Riata on August 19, 2021. The Best Western Plus Riata is a beautiful newly renovated three story hotel with 58 rooms, and an extra-large outdoor swimming pool. Hotel amenities include Texas sized rooms with a five-star look and feel. Large king rooms feature a sitting area with two televisions. They also offer double queen rooms and adjoining rooms, in-room coffee service, microwaves and. Read more

Brown County

Brown County United Way announces 2022 Campaign Chair

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (News Release) — The Brown County United Way announces that Brandon Price, Assistant Store Director of United Supermarket in Brownwood, will serve as chair of the 2022 annual community campaign, which is set to kick off on August 31st, 2021. As campaign chair, Price will connect with area corporations to share the impact of the Brown County United Way’s work in the community. The annual community campaign enables the Brown County United Way to help struggling neighbors throughout the region with immediate basic needs to achieve long-term financial stability and success. Read more

Brownwood

Lucille + Mabel Kitchen & Libations targets New Year’s Eve opening

By the end of the year, a new restaurant/bakery/bar is expected to be the latest addition to the flourishing revitalization of downtown Brownwood. Lucille + Mabel Kitchen & Libations – owned by Christian Nance, Tammy Nance, Wayne Meadow and Crystal Meadow – is shooting for a Dec. 31 opening at its location on the ground floor, and eventually the basement, of the former First National Bank building at the corner of Baker and Center. Read more

Sounds fancy. Hope they can get the building and business how they want it. Much success to them.

Brownwood Dispatch

Brownwood Dispatch

With Brownwood Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

