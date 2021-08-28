Top stories trending in Brownwood
United Way to kick off campaign Aug. 31 at Underwood's Cafeteria
The Brown County United Way announced its 2022 Campaign will kick off Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Underwood’s Cafeteria from 11 a.m. t0 2 p.m., dine-in only. The United Way also announced Brandon Price, assistant store director of United Supermarket in Brownwood, will serve as chair of the 2022 annual community campaign. Read more
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Best Western Plus Riata
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Best Western Plus Riata on August 19, 2021. The Best Western Plus Riata is a beautiful newly renovated three story hotel with 58 rooms, and an extra-large outdoor swimming pool. Hotel amenities include Texas sized rooms with a five-star look and feel. Large king rooms feature a sitting area with two televisions. They also offer double queen rooms and adjoining rooms, in-room coffee service, microwaves and. Read more
Lucille + Mabel Kitchen & Libations targets New Year’s Eve opening
By the end of the year, a new restaurant/bakery/bar is expected to be the latest addition to the flourishing revitalization of downtown Brownwood. Lucille + Mabel Kitchen & Libations – owned by Christian Nance, Tammy Nance, Wayne Meadow and Crystal Meadow – is shooting for a Dec. 31 opening at its location on the ground floor, and eventually the basement, of the former First National Bank building at the corner of Baker and Center. Read more
