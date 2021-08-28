What's up: Top news in Troy
(TROY, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Troy.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Newman makes history as a part of first all-female broadcast team for Major League Baseball game
Roughly a year after Troy University alumna Melanie Newman made history by becoming the first woman in Baltimore Orioles’ history to be a play-by-play announcer, her name was etched in the history books once again in July. Newman became part of Major League Baseball’s first-ever all-female broadcast when the Orioles... Read more
Preview: Troy Soccer Set to Host Auburn
TROY, Ala. – Troy Soccer returns to the pitch Thursday against in-state foe Auburn. Kickoff from the Troy Soccer Complex is set for 6:30 p.m. Prior to the match, the first 500 fans will receive a free Conecuh Sausage dog, and the first 100 students will receive a pair of Troy sunglasses. Read more
Local pets counting on public for contest votes
The clock is winding down, but it’s not too late for pets to be entered in the 2022 Pet Photo Contest, which is sponsored annually by the Humane Society of Pike County. Pet owners have until 5 p.m. Friday, August 27, to enter their pets in the competition for the cover pet for the HSPC’s 2022 Pet Photo Calendar. Read more
Hendrix family thanks TFD for service
Taylor and Lauren Hendrix attended the Troy City Council’s Tuesday night meeting to personally thank the Troy Fire Department for assisting their family in a time of tragedy. Taylor Hendrix told councilmembers their son, Graham, was born with a rare genetic disorder called Spinal Muscular Atrophy. He said doctors told... Read more
Comments / 0