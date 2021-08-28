What's up: Top news in Vernal
Art Gallery Open Thanks To UBTech Partnership With Uintah Basin Visual Arts
UBTech has formed a partnership with the Uintah Basin Visual Arts organization that will benefit both the community and students. According to a press release from UBTech, artists from UBVA will donate artwork for an annual art auction to benefit the UBTech Foundation Scholarship fund. UBTech is housing the art in a gallery on the main floor of their Vernal campus with a variety of art on display from 15 local artists. “I believe that our partnership will grow and build the visibility of our local artists,” said UBTech Vice President of Instructional Services Mark Dockins. “This is a fantastic place for the local artists in the Uintah Basin to showcase and sell their artwork.” The art will be periodically rotated and the first art auction will be held sometime in 2022. All are invited to come enjoy the art on display in the gallery. If you’re interested in joining UBVA to share your art, email danarobin1929@yahoo.com. Read more
Angel Dash 5K Coming Up In October
Vernal is one of eight locations in the nation where an Angel Dash 5K event will be held this fall. “In partnership with ‘Rachel's Gift’ and as part of Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month in October, Ashley Regional Medical Center will host the first annual Angel Dash, a 1-mile fun walk/run that is in memory of the angel babies,” shares the Ashley Regional announcement. “If you or someone you know has experienced infant loss, please join us.” The 5K will be held on Saturday, October 16th, and the proceeds from the event will benefit ‘Rachel’s Gift’, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides education, resources, and support for caregivers and families enduring pregnancy and infant loss. Learn more and register today at https://www.angeldash.org/. Read more
Uintah Superintendent Presents at Vernal Chamber Luncheon
The pandemic may have affected student learning in many ways but thankfully, great progress has been made to bridge the gap over the last year. Uintah School District Superintendent Dr. Rick Woodford presented at the Vernal Chamber Luncheon on Tuesday. While the district has always focused on offering a well rounded education, testing showed students generally scoring below state average. One year ago, Uintah administration set the goal to increase student scores above state average by Spring of 2022. Dr. Woodford announced that that goal has already been met. Speaking of the district’s approach during the pandemic, he emphasized that schools need to be open and kids need to be in school. Safety is important, he said, but it’s not the only factor that matters. Preserving family choice is especially important to the district as well as a zero bullying policy over the choice to wear or not wear masks at school. That said, in addition to increased cleaning protocols, the main thing the district is asking is that anyone who is sick stay home. When asked about vaccinations, Dr. Woodford said that vaccines are not required and if the state adds it to the required list of vaccines then it will be treated the same as any other vaccine on that list. Finally, Dr. Woodford mentioned that enrollment is up. Uintah High School has enrollment numbers around 2000 out of the 2300 student capacity. Read more
