Gainesville, TX

Trending local news in Gainesville

Gainesville News Beat
 6 days ago

(GAINESVILLE, TX) What’s going on in Gainesville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Gainesville / gainesvilleregister.com

Leopards headed to Caddo Mills

Leopards headed to Caddo Mills

The Gainesville Leopards will open the football season on the road Friday night against Caddo Mills. Gainesville will take on the Foxes in week one for the second-straight year. Leopards coach James Polk said they will be without a few players due to injuries, but he is nonetheless confident in his team. Read more

Gainesville / nctc.edu

NCTC to host Graham Open House

NCTC to host Graham Open House

North Central Texas College is hosting an Open House on the Graham campus on September 7th to answer student and community questions and to welcome the new NCTC Graham Campus Director, Dr. Magen Bunyard. Bunyard has over 18 years of experience in higher education and is no stranger to the... Read more

Cooke County / gainesvilleregister.com

Cooke County ready for Friday Night Lights

Cooke County ready for Friday Night Lights

Gainesville and Muenster cheerleaders were just of the groups to perform Wednesday afternoon during the KGAF football kick off party to celebrate the opening of the 2021 Texas High School Football season. The Gainesville Redcoat Marching Band plays during the KGAF football kick off party. Read more

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville, TX
With Gainesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

