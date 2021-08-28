Cancel
Marion, IL

News wrap: Headlines in Marion

Marion News Beat
Marion News Beat
 6 days ago

(MARION, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Marion.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Marion area, click here.

Williamson County

Little Roots 4-H Club blossoming in Williamson County

Little Roots 4-H Club blossoming in Williamson County

There's something downright fun about digging in the dirt, and that's exactly what happened with local youth as part of the Little Roots club that met at the Boyton Street Community Center in Marion over the summer. Little Roots is a Cloverbud club for youth ages 5-7 designed to meet kids' developmental needs through creativity and play. Read more

Marion

Marion Police Blotter

Marion Police Blotter

The following information was obtained from the Marion Police Department. Note that arrests and charges are allegations only, not findings of guilt. Austin Carey, 25, of Marion, has been issued citations for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Failure to Signal, Improper turn, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol and Improper Lane Usage on Aug. 21, in the area of Court St. and DeYoung St. Read more

Marion

City backs grant for Citadel building

City backs grant for Citadel building

MARION -- When Watermark Auto Group head Mike Absher was elected mayor of Marion in 2019, he made it clear that the city would no longer do business with his company, to avoid any conflicts of interests. So no more police cars or city department vehicles would be Fords, at... Read more

Marion

Prep Football | Marion ready to rock against Herrin

Prep Football | Marion ready to rock against Herrin

There could be a story of revenge brewing when the Herrin Tigers host the Marion Wildcats in a classic Williamson County rival match this Saturday. The last time both sides faced off happened in 2011 when the Wildcats used a 34-28 victory to snap a Tigers five-game win streak. Kerry Martin manned the sideline for that game in his tenth season as Marion’s head coach and now gets another shot at victory in year 20. Read more

Marion News Beat

Marion News Beat

Marion, IL
With Marion News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

