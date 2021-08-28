News wrap: Headlines in Marion
Little Roots 4-H Club blossoming in Williamson County
Little Roots 4-H Club blossoming in Williamson County

There's something downright fun about digging in the dirt, and that's exactly what happened with local youth as part of the Little Roots club that met at the Boyton Street Community Center in Marion over the summer. Little Roots is a Cloverbud club for youth ages 5-7 designed to meet kids' developmental needs through creativity and play.
Marion Police Blotter
Marion Police Blotter

The following information was obtained from the Marion Police Department. Note that arrests and charges are allegations only, not findings of guilt. Austin Carey, 25, of Marion, has been issued citations for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Failure to Signal, Improper turn, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol and Improper Lane Usage on Aug. 21, in the area of Court St. and DeYoung St.
City backs grant for Citadel building
City backs grant for Citadel building

MARION -- When Watermark Auto Group head Mike Absher was elected mayor of Marion in 2019, he made it clear that the city would no longer do business with his company, to avoid any conflicts of interests. So no more police cars or city department vehicles would be Fords, at...
Prep Football | Marion ready to rock against Herrin
Prep Football | Marion ready to rock against Herrin

There could be a story of revenge brewing when the Herrin Tigers host the Marion Wildcats in a classic Williamson County rival match this Saturday. The last time both sides faced off happened in 2011 when the Wildcats used a 34-28 victory to snap a Tigers five-game win streak. Kerry Martin manned the sideline for that game in his tenth season as Marion's head coach and now gets another shot at victory in year 20.
