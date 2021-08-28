News wrap: Headlines in Marion

Prep Football | Marion ready to rock against Herrin

There could be a story of revenge brewing when the Herrin Tigers host the Marion Wildcats in a classic Williamson County rival match this Saturday. The last time both sides faced off happened in 2011 when the Wildcats used a 34-28 victory to snap a Tigers five-game win streak. Kerry Martin manned the sideline for that game in his tenth season as Marion’s head coach and now gets another shot at victory in year 20. Read more